World Fuel Services Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year results after the market closes on the same date.

The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (800) 954-0620 (within the United States and Canada) or (212) 231-2915 (International). Audio replay of the call will be available through March 11, 2021. The replay numbers are: (800) 633-8284 (within the United States and Canada) and (402) 977-9140 (International). The call ID is 21990772.