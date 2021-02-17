ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Departure of CFO

Mr. Feldman has been the CFO of the Company since December 2009 and is an integral part of the senior management team who previously oversaw several acquisitions and dispositions of the Company’s oil & gas interests and has been active in the Company’s restructure and branding as an investment company.

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, regretfully announces that Gerry Feldman CPA, CA, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary has resigned effective immediately to pursue other business interests. Mr. Feldman will be joining the Board of Directors of ThreeD in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the ThreeD team, I want to extend our sincere thanks to Gerry for his valuable leadership and contributions over the 10 plus years with the Company. Gerry was instrumental in building and enhancing the standard of our financial control, procedures and reporting,” said Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are very appreciative of his dedication to the business, his commitment and friendship and wish him all the best in his future endeavours and we are delighted he will join our Board.”

“I want to thank the team at ThreeD and especially Sheldon for the opportunity to be part of a great company and I look forward to my new role as a Director,” said Gerry Feldman.

ThreeD has appointed Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company upon Mr. Feldman’s departure. Mr. Chapman is a managing director of Lancaster Capital Advisory Corp. (“Lancaster”), a private business services company. Mr. Chapman and his Lancaster team provides business management, accounting, financial reporting and advisory support to a number of publicly-listed issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Stock Exchange, and the NEO Exchange as well as to non-listed companies. Currently, Mr. Chapman also acts as the Chief Financial Officer of ROK Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROK).

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.