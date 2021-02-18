 

EA and Velan Studios Reveal Knockout City -- an All-new Dodgeball-inspired Team-based Multiplayer Game

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Velan Studios unveiled Knockout City, an action-packed team-based multiplayer game that brings skill, depth and style to the game of dodgeball, and transforms it into dodgeBRAWL! In Knockout City, intense battles are a way of life and players will need to master the art of throwing, catching, passing and dodging in a joyful, yet highly competitive experience that will smack them in the face with surprises. Knockout City, the newest game under the EA Originals label, will be available on May 21, 2021 on PlayStation4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Origin and Steam, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility with graphical and performance enhancements. The game will also support cross-play and cross-progression across all systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005897/en/

Knockout City (Graphic: Business Wire)

Knockout City (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Velan we obsess over finding new play experiences,” said Karthik Bala, Co-founder and CEO of Velan Studios. “Knockout City starts with the deceptively simple concept of throwing and catching a ball and layers in an incredible amount of skill, depth and style, for a refreshingly fun competitive multiplayer experience that you have to play to believe. It ain’t just dodgeball, it’s dodgeBRAWL. Since we first found that magic in the game, we haven’t been able to stop playing and we can’t wait to share that experience with some of you during this weekend’s first closed beta.”

Whether it's 3v3, 4v4 or free-for-all quick matches in Street Play, competitively ranked games in League Play or a hosted experience in a Private Match, the fight to take down rival Crews takes many forms. In Knockout City, players start every match on a level playing field and need to rely on skill to dominate the competition. A solid Crew is also the difference between dishing out punishment and taking it. The game is easy to pick up and play, but practice is key to mastering positioning, timing and teamwork for dodgeBRAWL dominance. Watch the reveal trailer here.

And of course once players master the moves, they’ll want to be seen with their own unique look. Knockout City’s robust customization options – from appearance, gear, attitude, body type and hairstyle to a custom glider, KO effects and taunts – will have players brawling in style. It’s not just about the player but also their Crew, and with up to 32 friends across platforms, players can customize their Crew name, logo, banner and even pick a custom Crew vehicle to ride into battle.

