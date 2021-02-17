 

Lee launches Feast and Field, new food-focused digital magazine

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today the launch of Feast and Field, a new food-focused digital magazine exploring farming, food production, culinary history and cooking.

“Food is deeper than the dish from your favorite restaurant and broader than a go-to recipe,” said Cat Neville, executive editor of Feast and Field. “Food touches every one of us and Feast and Field will give readers the full story of how it all happens, from the field to the plate.”

Feastandfield.net is set to launch nationwide and across all Lee markets on March 15, 2021.

Feast and Field will give readers an up-close look at food in an approachable way that inspires and captivates a broad national audience. Through in-depth profiles and enticing recipes as well as engaging photography and video, this new publication will educate American consumers and empower them to make informed choices, becoming more deeply connected with their communities. 

“Feast and Field will go beyond what most national culinary publications offer their readers,” said Donna Bischoff, Lee vice president of custom content. “This digital magazine will speak to many local and national advertisers searching for a new and fresh way to reach consumers across the nation through innovative and meaningful opportunities including branded content, e-commerce and events.”

Feast and Field is the latest expansion of Feast Magazine, which launched August 2010 in St. Louis. In 2014, Feast expanded coverage covering Kansas City, Eastern Kansas and Southern Illinois. For more information about Feast & Field visit feastandfield.net

ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

