 

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Early Results of Its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 00:03  |  59   |   |   

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Offer and the Solicitation (as defined below) are set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated as of February 3, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”).

According to information provided by D.F. King & Co, Inc., the Information Agent and Tender Agent for the Offer, $272,086,378 aggregate principal amount of Notes, or 94.6% of the total outstanding Notes, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 17, 2021 (the “Early Tender and Consent Date”), pursuant to the Offer. Because the withdrawal deadline relating to the Offer expired immediately after the Early Tender and Consent Date, these Notes, as well as any subsequently tendered Notes, may not be withdrawn.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer, including the Financing Condition (as defined below), the Company expects to accept for purchase on February 18, 2021 (the “Early Settlement Date”) all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender and Consent Date. Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will receive the “Total Consideration” of $1,030 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered, plus accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date.

As previously announced, the Offer is contingent on, among other things, the Company’s consummation, on terms and conditions satisfactory to the Company, of the concurrent bond offering announced on February 3, 2021 (the “Concurrent Offering”) and the receipt of net proceeds therefrom sufficient to purchase the Notes tendered in the Offer and to pay the fees and expenses related thereto (the “Financing Condition”). The Concurrent Offering is expected to close on February 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the Offer, the Company is soliciting consents (the “Solicitation”) from the holders of the Notes for certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”) that would, among other things, eliminate substantially all restrictive covenants and certain of the default provisions contained in the Indenture. Holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender and Consent Date are deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendments. Because consents of the holders of at least a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes were received as of the Early Tender and Consent Date, the Company expects that it and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee and as collateral agent under the Indenture, will execute and deliver a supplemental indenture to the Indenture implementing the Proposed Amendments promptly following the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer, including the Financing Condition. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of such conditions, it is expected that the Proposed Amendments will become operative on the Early Settlement Date. Upon becoming operative, the Proposed Amendments will apply to all holders of the Notes.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Early Results of Its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update