Northern Oil and Gas Announces Early Results of Its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

According to information provided by D.F. King & Co, Inc., the Information Agent and Tender Agent for the Offer, $272,086,378 aggregate principal amount of Notes, or 94.6% of the total outstanding Notes, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 17, 2021 (the “Early Tender and Consent Date”), pursuant to the Offer. Because the withdrawal deadline relating to the Offer expired immediately after the Early Tender and Consent Date, these Notes, as well as any subsequently tendered Notes, may not be withdrawn.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Offer and the Solicitation (as defined below) are set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated as of February 3, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”).

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer, including the Financing Condition (as defined below), the Company expects to accept for purchase on February 18, 2021 (the “Early Settlement Date”) all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender and Consent Date. Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will receive the “Total Consideration” of $1,030 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered, plus accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date.

As previously announced, the Offer is contingent on, among other things, the Company’s consummation, on terms and conditions satisfactory to the Company, of the concurrent bond offering announced on February 3, 2021 (the “Concurrent Offering”) and the receipt of net proceeds therefrom sufficient to purchase the Notes tendered in the Offer and to pay the fees and expenses related thereto (the “Financing Condition”). The Concurrent Offering is expected to close on February 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the Offer, the Company is soliciting consents (the “Solicitation”) from the holders of the Notes for certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”) that would, among other things, eliminate substantially all restrictive covenants and certain of the default provisions contained in the Indenture. Holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender and Consent Date are deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendments. Because consents of the holders of at least a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes were received as of the Early Tender and Consent Date, the Company expects that it and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee and as collateral agent under the Indenture, will execute and deliver a supplemental indenture to the Indenture implementing the Proposed Amendments promptly following the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer, including the Financing Condition. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of such conditions, it is expected that the Proposed Amendments will become operative on the Early Settlement Date. Upon becoming operative, the Proposed Amendments will apply to all holders of the Notes.