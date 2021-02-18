 

Premier Health Announces Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”) announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation’s management information circular (“Circular”) dated January 19, 2021, were approved at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Corporation and the current members of the board of directors, being Martin Legault, Éric Chouinard, Marie Laberge, Joseph Cianci, Anne Côté, Hubert Marleau, Jean-Robert Pronovost and Gilles Seguin, were elected for the ensuing year. Shareholders also voted in favour of ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Corporation.

In addition to the above, disinterested shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of a resolution proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing certain changes needed to transition to the TSX Venture Exchange’s Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies effective as at January 1, 2021 (“Policy 2.4”) authorizing the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation’s CPC escrow agreement.

Please refer to the Corporation’s Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.

In total, 30,468,375 Premier Health common shares were voted, representing 66.74% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.




Wertpapier


