Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI TV Are Officially Approved As an Amdocs/Vubiquity Affiliate

VUBIQUITY , part of the Amdocs Media division of Amdocs ( NASDAQ: DOX ), delivers premium content to viewers on any screen, device or platform. With a wide-ranging global customer network, the world’s leading content owners (Major Studios, Indie Studios, TV Networks & Digital First Networks) and video service providers (OTT, Mobile, Cable, Satellite, Telco) have selected VUBIQUITY to deliver entertainment experiences around the world. VUBIQUITY has offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, London, and Cyprus.

HOLLYWOOD, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment ( SEGI ) is pleased to announce that it has been approved by Amdocs as an affiliate for content through its subsidiary Vubiquity.

“Our acceptance into the Amdocs family is a testament to our teams hard work, dedication and years of building relationships within the industry,” says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore. He goes on to say, “We are honored to be approved as an affiliate. It puts SEGI.TV on a level playing field with all other top tier streamers because we now have complete access to all first run movies and TV.”

Vubiquity clients include Warner Brothers, Walt Disney, Verizon, Metro Goldwyn Meyer MGM, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate among others and they are a leading global content aggregator for video service providers and OTT services.

SEGI.TV is currently streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and will be on Apple IOS, Samsung Smart Television, Google Android in early 2021.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com

About SEGI.TV :

SEGI.TV is a new free streaming experience from Sycamore Entertainment Group that is designed to engage the new culture of diverse audiences and filmmakers, built on the pillars of equality, sustainability, and community. Visit: Segi.tv

