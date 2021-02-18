 

Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI TV Are Officially Approved As an Amdocs/Vubiquity Affiliate

HOLLYWOOD, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment (SEGI) is pleased to announce that it has been approved by Amdocs as an affiliate for content through its subsidiary Vubiquity.

VUBIQUITY, part of the Amdocs Media division of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), delivers premium content to viewers on any screen, device or platform. With a wide-ranging global customer network, the world’s leading content owners (Major Studios, Indie Studios, TV Networks & Digital First Networks) and video service providers (OTT, Mobile, Cable, Satellite, Telco) have selected VUBIQUITY to deliver entertainment experiences around the world. VUBIQUITY has offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, London, and Cyprus.

“Our acceptance into the Amdocs family is a testament to our teams hard work, dedication and years of building relationships within the industry,” says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore. He goes on to say, “We are honored to be approved as an affiliate. It puts SEGI.TV on a level playing field with all other top tier streamers because we now have complete access to all first run movies and TV.”

Vubiquity clients include Warner Brothers, Walt Disney, Verizon, Metro Goldwyn Meyer MGM, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate among others and they are a leading global content aggregator for video service providers and OTT services.

SEGI.TV is currently streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and will be on Apple IOS, Samsung Smart Television, Google Android in early 2021.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):
Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com 

About SEGI.TV:
SEGI.TV is a new free streaming experience from Sycamore Entertainment Group that is designed to engage the new culture of diverse audiences and filmmakers, built on the pillars of equality, sustainability, and community. Visit: Segi.tv

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependent on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability; demand and market competition, and access to capital markets.  For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.




