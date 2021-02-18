Preferred Bank Announces Opening of Loan Production Office in Houston, Texas

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), (“the Bank”), an independent commercial bank, today announced plans to open a loan production office (“LPO”) in Houston, Texas. The Bank has hired the leader of what is expected to be a larger team of local, experienced lenders in the very near future.



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are excited about this opportunity for Preferred Bank. The new team will be led by George M. Lee, who will be CEO of Preferred Bank’s Texas operations. Mr. Lee is past CEO of several publicly traded corporations including Metro Corp from 2002 to 2014, then the largest Asian-focused commercial bank in Texas. This LPO allows us to gain entry into a new and growing market in a very cost effective manner and we plan to eventually have full branch operations there. As with nearly all of our de novo expansions, the first step was finding the right personnel. This geographic expansion also allows for further risk diversification within the loan portfolio.”