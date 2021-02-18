 

Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business

18.02.2021, 01:00  |  57   |   |   

- Parkopedia announces the launch of its Japanese subsidiary, 'Parkopedia Japan Limited' based in Tokyo

- Tomohiko Ishibashi has been named as Representative Commercial Director of Japan

- Data collection services have now been brought in-house to deliver a heightened level of quality and accuracy for Japanese drivers

- The new Parkopedia Japan business website is now available at: https://business.parkopedia.com/ja

LONDON and TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkopedia, the world's leading parking service provider with headquarters in London, UK, has announced the launch of its Japanese subsidiary 'Parkopedia Japan Limited' registered in Tokyo, Japan. The launch follows the continued growth of Parkopedia's automotive business in Japan, with major Japanese OEM brands including Toyota, Honda, Mazda, and Subaru already working with Parkopedia in various geographies globally.

Parkopedia logo (PRNewsfoto/Parkopedia)

In Japan, Apple Maps, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen Group drivers already use the parking services provided by Parkopedia, which cover over 1000 cities and towns nationwide. The service has been integrated into selected vehicles since 2019, providing static and dynamic parking data after the initial launch with Apple Maps in 2018. The launch of the local Japanese business further strengthens Parkopedia's commitment to its Asian customers and drivers. It joins other Parkopedia global business sites including Europe, USA and China as Parkopedia looks to roll out its end-to-end product portfolio across major markets in 2021.

As part of its Japanese expansion, Parkopedia has also announced the appointment of Tomohiko Ishibashi as Representative Commercial Director of Parkopedia Japan, effective immediately. Tomohiko has extensive experience in the mapping and automotive industries, having worked with location-based and ride-sharing service businesses, in addition to roles in Silicon Valley working within the technology industry. Tomohiko will lead Parkopedia's operations in Japan and will report to Hans Puvogel, Parkopedia's COO.

With Parkopedia Japan, Parkopedia has brought the Japanese parking data collection in-house to address growing driver demands for a seamless premium parking experience. The move aims to provide a heightened level of data quality and accuracy that is unprecedented in the Japanese market. Parkopedia will bring its vast global experience with aggregated in-car payment solutions to Japan, working with OEMs to better serve their drivers.

Commenting on the announcement, Eugene Tsyrklevich, Founder and CEO of Parkopedia, said: "I'm delighted to launch our business in Japan and at the same time, welcome Tomohiko to Parkopedia as we continue to scale our operations. We truly believe that Japan should be at the forefront of this industry as a proven technology leader, and features some of the largest automotive brands and customer bases globally. Our ambition is to continue to best serve all our clients and drivers around the world, and this launch, combined with our experience and product quality will only bring us closer to that goal for the Japanese market."

Notes to Editors

The Parkopedia Japan business website is available at: https://business.parkopedia.com/ja

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking services provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar Land Rover,

Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others. Parkopedia is available in 15,000 cities across 89 countries globally, covering over 70 million parking spaces, helping drivers take the pain out of parking. Parkopedia helps drivers find the closest, cheapest, or available parking to their destination, pay in selected locations, and navigate directly to the parking space.

Parkopedia is also a founding member of the Autonomous Valet Parking consortium, developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space and park autonomously. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.

Japan Business Representative
 Tomohiko Ishibashi 
Commercial Director
Parkopedia Japan Limited
T: +81-90-9837-3698
E: tomohiko.ishibashi@parkopedia.com
W: https://business.parkopedia.com/ja

Media Contact
Adam Calland
Marketing Director
Parkopedia
T: +44(0)7838219129
E: adam.calland@parkopedia.com
W: https://business.parkopedia.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439009/Parkopedia_Logo.jpg

 

 



