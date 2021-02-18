Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, Completes Acquisition of SSP Limited

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group (“Volaris”) has completed the acquisition of SSP Limited. (“SSP”). This acquisition is Volaris’ seventh in the Insurance and Benefits Administration vertical, and was originally announced on December 10, 2020.



Founded in 1984, SSP has grown to be a leading global supplier of technology systems and software for the property and casualty insurance industry. SSP's solutions are designed to help insurers and brokers operate their businesses more efficiently.