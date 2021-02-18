 

Clearwater Paper Suspended Arkansas Operations Due to Severe Weather Conditions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 02:00  |  21   |   |   

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW), a premier supplier of quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue and bleached paperboard, announced that it temporarily suspended its pulp and paperboard operation in Cypress Bend, Arkansas. The cold weather has resulted in the curtailment of natural gas deliveries to the mill as natural gas providers prioritize residential needs.

“We are focused on the health and safety of our employees, maintaining our assets, and working to meet customer needs during this unexpected outage,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. “We intend to resume operations as soon as we are safely able to do so.”

The company will provide an update on the anticipated impacts of the outage during its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings announcement, scheduled for Thursday, February 25.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the curtailment of production and resumption of operations at the company’s Arkansas facility and the impacts on employees, assets and customers. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2020, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes to the company’s expectations.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clearwater Paper Suspended Arkansas Operations Due to Severe Weather Conditions Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW), a premier supplier of quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue and bleached paperboard, announced that it temporarily suspended its pulp and paperboard operation in Cypress Bend, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
 MicroStrategy Announces Pricing of Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Siemens Advanta Helps Bleutech Park Las Vegas Lay Framework for Smart City Vision
T-Mobile, Georgia Tech and Curiosity Lab Team Up to Fuel 5G Innovation in Drones, Autonomous ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast