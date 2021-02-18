Clearwater Paper Suspended Arkansas Operations Due to Severe Weather Conditions

“We are focused on the health and safety of our employees, maintaining our assets, and working to meet customer needs during this unexpected outage,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. “We intend to resume operations as soon as we are safely able to do so.”

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW), a premier supplier of quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue and bleached paperboard, announced that it temporarily suspended its pulp and paperboard operation in Cypress Bend, Arkansas. The cold weather has resulted in the curtailment of natural gas deliveries to the mill as natural gas providers prioritize residential needs.

The company will provide an update on the anticipated impacts of the outage during its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings announcement, scheduled for Thursday, February 25.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

