MediaMath and PubMatic Partner to Roll Out Source Initiative Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaMath , acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, today announced a new partnership with PubMatic that furthers the SOURCE vision of alignment across the programmatic ecosystem. MediaMath continues to expand SOURCE’s accountable and addressable supply chain, by partnering with PubMatic – making PubMatic’s premium Asia supply available to MediaMath buyers.

Working with industry-leading partners to align the interests of brands, agencies, publishers and technology providers, MediaMath has created a transparent digital media ecosystem built to navigate the advertising industry's most demanding challenges.

“The future of the open internet needs to be built around radical transparency and improved performance for all participants,” said Viktor Zawadzki, General Manager EMEA & APAC of MediaMath. “MediaMath launched SOURCE as part of a broader drive to align the industry around these imperatives. Partnerships with like-minded partners such as PubMatic, which is focused on helping publishers maximise revenue, are critical to this momentum. This partnership makes PubMatic’s high-quality ad supply available to MediaMath’s buyers and moves us a step closer to achieving our goal in APAC, and we’re delighted to be working together.”

“Together with MediaMath, PubMatic is aimed at driving results for buyers and increasing revenue and opportunities for publishers,” said Sudipto Das, Vice President of Advertiser Solutions, APAC at PubMatic. “At a time when focus is honed in on making ad spend and content investment work smarter and harder, this partnership intends to help us grow the addressable pool of marketer spend in the programmatic channel.”

Partnering with Ad Tech Transparency Leaders in Support of Customer Value

A leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech for the second year in a row, MediaMath continues to expand SOURCE’s supply chain ecosystem with new, industry-leading solutions and advertising opportunities. PubMatic’s participation in SOURCE brings added display, mobile, and CTV inventory from a roster of premium publishers that includes KLY, Detik.com, LINE, ABS-CBN, Sanook and Kompas Gramedia.