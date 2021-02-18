 

MediaMath and PubMatic Partner to Roll Out Source Initiative Across Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 02:00  |  19   |   |   

MediaMath’s fully accountable, addressable supply chain now available across PubMatic’s extensive publisher network in Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, today announced a new partnership with PubMatic that furthers the SOURCE vision of alignment across the programmatic ecosystem. MediaMath continues to expand SOURCE’s accountable and addressable supply chain, by partnering with PubMatic – making PubMatic’s premium Asia supply available to MediaMath buyers.

Working with industry-leading partners to align the interests of brands, agencies, publishers and technology providers, MediaMath has created a transparent digital media ecosystem built to navigate the advertising industry's most demanding challenges.

“The future of the open internet needs to be built around radical transparency and improved performance for all participants,” said Viktor Zawadzki, General Manager EMEA & APAC of MediaMath. “MediaMath launched SOURCE as part of a broader drive to align the industry around these imperatives. Partnerships with like-minded partners such as PubMatic, which is focused on helping publishers maximise revenue, are critical to this momentum. This partnership makes PubMatic’s high-quality ad supply available to MediaMath’s buyers and moves us a step closer to achieving our goal in APAC, and we’re delighted to be working together.”

“Together with MediaMath, PubMatic is aimed at driving results for buyers and increasing revenue and opportunities for publishers,” said Sudipto Das, Vice President of Advertiser Solutions, APAC at PubMatic. “At a time when focus is honed in on making ad spend and content investment work smarter and harder, this partnership intends to help us grow the addressable pool of marketer spend in the programmatic channel.”

Partnering with Ad Tech Transparency Leaders in Support of Customer Value

A leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech for the second year in a row, MediaMath continues to expand SOURCE’s supply chain ecosystem with new, industry-leading solutions and advertising opportunities. PubMatic’s participation in SOURCE brings added display, mobile, and CTV inventory from a roster of premium publishers that includes KLY, Detik.com, LINE, ABS-CBN, Sanook and Kompas Gramedia.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MediaMath and PubMatic Partner to Roll Out Source Initiative Across Asia MediaMath’s fully accountable, addressable supply chain now available across PubMatic’s extensive publisher network in Asia SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
Record high volumes for Mowi in 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Goodway Group Delivers Strategic Optimization with Log Level Data from PubMatic
12.02.21
3 heiße Wachstumsaktien für Februar
04.02.21
PubMatic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.02.21
PubMatic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021