EarthRenew Upsizes Its Previously Announced Proposed Acquisition of Replenish Nutrients Equity From 38% to 100%

HIGHLIGHTS:



EarthRenew has negotiated an increase in its potential equity ownership interest in Replenish Nutrients from 38% to 100%.

The proposed acquisition is expected to provide EarthRenew with top line revenue, an existing customer list and distribution channels to sell fertilizer and soil solutions in Western Canada and the U.S.

Replenish Nutrient’s senior management team’s experience, technical expertise and existing relationships are expected to enhance EarthRenew’s operational capacity.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 13, 2021 (EarthRenew to Acquire Stake in Replenish Nutrients LTD., A Leader in Crop Inputs and the Soil Solution Space), the Company has negotiated an increase to its proposed equity ownership stake from 38% to 100% of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Proposed Acquisition”) of Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish Nutrients”), a privately held regenerative fertilizer and nutrient company located in Okotoks, Alberta. The Company has entered into a new non-binding letter of intent which supersedes and replaces the letter of intent dated December 11, 2020 respecting EarthRenew’s proposed 38% equity acquisition.

EarthRenew’s CEO Keith Driver explained, “The outcome of the diligence process was that it became apparent to both parties that we were more aligned with our collective vision than we originally thought, and the natural next step was for EarthRenew to become much more than a minority owner of Replenish Nutrients. If consummated, acquiring full ownership is anticipated to allow us to not only add top line revenue and accelerate phase two of our construction plans, but also to invest in the growth of Replenish Nutrient’s manufacturing capacity to address a supply gap for their product. We look forward to the potential to work with the entire Replenish Nutrients team to accelerate growth of the new combined entity, leveraging their experience in the fertilizer and soil solution space.”

Upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition, the Replenish Nutrients team intends to support all aspects of the marketing, distribution and sales, including of EarthRenew’s products, into the regenerative agriculture space. Replenish Nutrients currently has an established product line that it sells across Western Canada and the U.S. (North Dakota and Montana), which generates strong revenues.