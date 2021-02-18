RMI Introduces Innovative District-Level Pathways to Support Carbon-Neutrality

RMI's Latest Report Outlines the New Zero-Carbon Targeted Integrated Energy Planning Approach.

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RMI (the organization formerly known as Rocky Mountain Institute) released a new report titled Zero-Carbon Targeted Integrated Energy Planning: An Innovative District-level Pathway to Support Carbon-Neutrality by 2060. The report introduces the new approach of zero-carbon targeted integrated energy planning (IEP), and proposes a set of theoretical frameworks, methodologies, and application scenarios for district-level planning of new urban development zones with zero-carbon goals.

After China's recent announcement of its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, new urban development zones are in need of innovative ways to organize planning and contribute to the national target. The planning and implementation of zero-carbon development is a leading global trend but is also challenging as there is a lack of understanding and know-how in China as regards pathways and concrete actions. The zero-carbon targeted IEP approach proposed by RMI fills this gap and provides an innovative methodology for urban energy system construction, operation, and management in the context of carbon neutrality.