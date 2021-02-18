Marimekko’s Board of Directors has decided that a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share will be paid for 2019, and proposes that the AGM authorize the Board to decide on a maximum dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for 2020 at a later stage
Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information 18 February 2021 at 7.45 a.m.
Marimekko’s Board of Directors has decided that a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share will be paid for 2019, and proposes that the AGM authorize the Board to decide on a maximum dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for 2020 at a later stage
Pursuant to the authorization granted by the 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Marimekko has decided that a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share be paid for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2019. The dividend will be paid in one instalment to shareholders who are registered on the dividend payout record date of 22 February 2021 in the company’s Shareholder Register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on behalf of the Board of Directors of Marimekko Corporation. The dividend payout date is 1 March 2021.
At the same time, the Board decided to propose that the AGM on 14 April 2021 authorize the Board to decide on the payment of the dividend for 2020 at a later stage. The Board’s proposal reflects the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic in general economic conditions.
”Nevertheless, at the same time, the Board decided to propose to the AGM that the payment of a dividend for the year 2020 will be considered at a later stage. While Marimekko managed to successfully navigate through extremely difficult circumstances in 2020, the pandemic affected the company’s operations and result in many ways. Uncertainty in our market areas continues and therefore special caution with dividend payment is justifiable,” Ihamuotila continues.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare