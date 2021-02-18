 

Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And Off Track

-- Jaguar Racing welcomes Micro Focus as its official Digital Transformation, Business Resiliency and Analytics partner

-- Micro Focus will provide Vertica advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver insights at Jaguar speed and security assessments to ensure cyber resiliency – delivering on a "High Tech, Low Drama" promise

-- Jaguar Racing returns to electric racing on the 26 and 27 February 2021 on the streets of Diriyah for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Racing today announced that it has partnered with one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, Micro Focus, ahead of the lights going green on season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And Off Track

Joining as the team's official digital transformation, business resiliency and analytics partner, Micro Focus will provide support to Jaguar Racing's push for more points, podiums and wins on the racetrack.

The UK-based software company helps more than 40,000 customers around the world achieve critical outcomes – accelerating delivery, simplifying transformation, strengthening resilience and analysing in time to act – which are key elements of winning both in the boardroom and on the track.

Initially, Micro Focus will provide technology from its product group, Vertica, which will deliver high-performance advanced analytics and machine learning to ensure the Jaguar team performs at top speed for winning results.

Micro Focus will also conduct a cyber resilience assessment workshop to help the team identify any potential risks and gaps in their cyber security posture, and it plans to deliver tools and support to help accelerate the team's software development.

Micro Focus is the latest partner announced by Jaguar Racing with a leading line-up that includes GKN Automotive, Dow, Viessmann, Castrol and Official Suppliers Alpinestars and DR1VA.

James Barclay, Jaguar Racing Team Director: "We are extremely pleased to be able to reveal Micro Focus – a world leading software provider – are joining Jaguar Racing for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With their specialist software knowledge we are excited to work together and achieve great results on track. We are only days out from the lights going green on the first race of the championship and we are eager to achieve success together."

