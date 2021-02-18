 

DGAP-News R. STAHL with ongoing solid financial position despite strong demand drop in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 07:00  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
R. STAHL with ongoing solid financial position despite strong demand drop in 2020

18.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R. STAHL with ongoing solid financial position despite strong demand drop in 2020

  • Sales decline in a challenging market environment presumably by 10.3% to €246.5 million (2019: €274.8 million) in line with expectations
  • EBITDA pre exceptionals of €19.0 million (2019: €30.4 million) slightly above the upper end of the guidance corridor
  • Strong free cash flow keeps net debt at a persistently low level


Waldenburg, 18 February 2021 - R. STAHL today publishes preliminary figures for FY 2020. Sales dropped to €246.5 million, reaching the upper half of the guidance corridor of €242 million to €248 million that was adapted in November. Compared to previous year, this represents a sales decline of 10.3% (2019: €274.8 million). In the period under review, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic led to an unparalleled fall in demand across nearly all key markets for explosion protected electrical products. Early taken measures to adapt costs and safeguard liquidity limited the impact of the weak demand on R. STAHL's earnings and financial position significantly. As a result, the sales drop of €28.3 million resulted in a rather moderate decline of EBITDA pre exceptionals by €11.4 million to €19.0 million (2019: €30.4 million), slightly exceeding the upper end of the guidance corridor of €15 million to €18 million. Net profit presumably fell by €4.9 million to €-3.5 million (2019: €1.3 million).

While the material ratio remained favourable and unchanged year-on-year, reduced working hours adapted to the weak demand as well as lower variable compensation led to a reduction of personnel costs to €115.6 million (2019: 122.0 million). In addition, the sum of other operating income and expenses fell by €1.6 million, thus also contributing to keep the earnings decline rather moderate. Despite the challenging market conditions, a healthy free cash flow of €5.7 million was achieved in the year under review (2019: €8.5 million). This resulted in net debt of €5.8 million at 31 December 2020, still at the low level of previous year's end (31 December 2019: €4.2 million).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News R. STAHL with ongoing solid financial position despite strong demand drop in 2020 DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results R. STAHL with ongoing solid financial position despite strong demand drop in 2020 18.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Prüfung der Konzern-Rechnungslegung der K+S Aktiengesellschaft zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 275 million private placement and listing on ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds guidance, announces first-ever dividend payments and presents new brand ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: R. STAHL trotz starkem Nachfrageeinbruch in 2020 mit weiterhin solider Finanzlage (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: R. STAHL trotz starkem Nachfrageeinbruch in 2020 mit weiterhin solider Finanzlage
10.02.21
Sektor-Einschätzung: STAHL | Ist der Aufwärtstrend nachhaltig?
02.02.21
DGAP-News: R. STAHL baut Nettoverschuldung durch höhere Auslagerung des Forderungsvolumens weiter ab und stärkt Bilanz (deutsch)
02.02.21
DGAP-News: R. STAHL further reduces net debt through higher outsourcing of trade receivables and strengthens balance sheet
02.02.21
DGAP-News: R. STAHL baut Nettoverschuldung durch höhere Auslagerung des Forderungsvolumens weiter ab und stärkt Bilanz