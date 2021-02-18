R. STAHL with ongoing solid financial position despite strong demand drop in 2020

Sales decline in a challenging market environment presumably by 10.3% to €246.5 million (2019: €274.8 million) in line with expectations

EBITDA pre exceptionals of €19.0 million (2019: €30.4 million) slightly above the upper end of the guidance corridor

Strong free cash flow keeps net debt at a persistently low level



Waldenburg, 18 February 2021 - R. STAHL today publishes preliminary figures for FY 2020. Sales dropped to €246.5 million, reaching the upper half of the guidance corridor of €242 million to €248 million that was adapted in November. Compared to previous year, this represents a sales decline of 10.3% (2019: €274.8 million). In the period under review, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic led to an unparalleled fall in demand across nearly all key markets for explosion protected electrical products. Early taken measures to adapt costs and safeguard liquidity limited the impact of the weak demand on R. STAHL's earnings and financial position significantly. As a result, the sales drop of €28.3 million resulted in a rather moderate decline of EBITDA pre exceptionals by €11.4 million to €19.0 million (2019: €30.4 million), slightly exceeding the upper end of the guidance corridor of €15 million to €18 million. Net profit presumably fell by €4.9 million to €-3.5 million (2019: €1.3 million).



While the material ratio remained favourable and unchanged year-on-year, reduced working hours adapted to the weak demand as well as lower variable compensation led to a reduction of personnel costs to €115.6 million (2019: 122.0 million). In addition, the sum of other operating income and expenses fell by €1.6 million, thus also contributing to keep the earnings decline rather moderate. Despite the challenging market conditions, a healthy free cash flow of €5.7 million was achieved in the year under review (2019: €8.5 million). This resulted in net debt of €5.8 million at 31 December 2020, still at the low level of previous year's end (31 December 2019: €4.2 million).