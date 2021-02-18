 

DGAP-News Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 07:00  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter

18.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gerresheimer AG!
Long
Basispreis 86,92€
Hebel 12,58
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 102,73€
Hebel 10,04
Ask 0,94
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Transformation in full swing: Continuous focus on growth delivers first positive results
  • Fourth-quarter Group revenues rise to 403m Euro: 7.3 % organic growth in the core business
  • Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA up to 100m Euro; 6.5 % organic growth in the core business
  • Target range for the financial year 2020 reached despite the impact of the pandemic
  • Dividend proposal: Increase to 1.25 Euro per share
  • Outlook for the financial year 2021 confirmed

Duesseldorf, February 18, 2021-Gerresheimer AG posted strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and landed inside the target range despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Business in the fourth quarter was very strong. It was the best quarter in the Company's history. Despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in our cosmetics business, we reached our goals for 2020. The successful acceleration of growth in large parts of our core business demonstrates the effectiveness of our measures and makes us very confident about our business performance in the next few years. We continued to focus on implementing our strategic process in 2020. We are transforming our Gerresheimer into a growth company as innovation leader and solutions provider," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are mobilizing the entire Company. We have set ourselves ambitious goals with our strategy. We aim to accelerate our revenue growth in 2021 and achieve high single-digit growth rates in the medium term. We let our shareholders share in our success. The Management Board and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of 1.25 Euro per share for the financial year 2020, the tenth increase in a row."

Gerresheimer AG generated revenues of 403m Euro in the fourth quarter, representing organic growth of 7.3% in the core business comprising the Plastics & Devices and Primary Packaging Glass Divisions. The Gerresheimer Group generated revenues of approximately 1,419m Euro in the financial year 2020. Organic growth in the core business totaled 3.8%.

The Plastics and Devices Division recorded organic growth of 6.0 % in the fourth quarter. This was attributable in particular to the syringe business as well as the Medical Plastic Systems business, each of which recorded double-digit growth rates. Alongside the strong syringe business, sales of inhalers, insulin pens, and plastic packaging contributed to the positive development in the financial year 2020 with an organic growth of 4.7 %.

The Primary Packaging Glass Division recorded an organic growth rate of 9.1 % in the fourth quarter 2020. This good result was underlined by first significant revenues from sales of innovative products like Gx ELITE Glass and ready-to-fill vials. Demand for high-quality perfume flacons was down substantially year on year in the financial year 2020 because of COVID-19. Nevertheless the Primary Packaging Glass Division showed an organic growth of 2.7 %. Excluding the cosmetic business the organic growth in this division was 6.7 % in 2020.

In the fourth quarter 2020, Gerresheimer recorded first significant revenues from vials for Covid-19 vaccinations. Gerresheimer has significantly expanded its production capacity for injection vials. This has seen the Company embrace its responsibilities and make a key contribution to combating the pandemic by supplying glass vials to be filled with vaccines.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 came to 100m Euro. In the core business, adjusted EBITDA rose organically by 6.5 % compared to the prior-year quarter. The Group's adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 stood at 24.8 %. At 42m Euro, adjusted net income was up significantly on the prior-year quarter.

The Gerresheimer Group generated adjusted EBITDA of 310m Euro in the financial year 2020, with adjusted EBITDA growing organically by 7.9 % in the core business. The Group's adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.9 % and adjusted net income came to 124m Euro. This produced adjusted earnings per share of 3.90 Euro, of which the Company plans to distribute as dividend 1.25 Euro per share. Adjusted EBITDA leverage on November 30, 2020, was 3.0x.

Forecast

Outlook for the financial year 2021 (core business, at constant exchange rates):

  • Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin between 22 and 23 %
  • Adjusted earnings per share to improve by around 10 %

Medium term (core business, at constant exchange rates):

  • Revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23 %
  • Adjusted earnings per share to improve by at least 10 % per year

The Annual Report 2020 is available here:
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

Press contact
Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing Corporate
T +49 211 6181-250
F +49 211 6181-241
jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

Investor Relations contact
Carolin Nadilo
Director Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
F +49 211 6181-121
carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com
 

Key figures (IFRS) of Gerresheimer Group        
In EUR m   Q4
2020 		  Q4
2019 		  Change
in %7)
Results of Operations            
Revenues   402,8   368,6   9,3
organic group           13,2
organic core business1)           7,3
Adjusted EBITDA2)   99,9   81,6   22,5
organic group           26,0
organic core business1)           6,5
Adjusted EBITDA margin in %   24,8   22,1   +270bps
Adjusted net income3)   41,8   28,0   49,1
Adjusted earnings per share4) in EUR   1,31   0,88   -
Net Assets   Q4
2020 		  Q4
2019 		  Change
in %7)
Equity ratio in %   34,4   35,6   -120bps
Net financial debt   961,2   942,7   2,0
Adjusted EBITDA leverage5)   3,0   2,4   -
Financial Position            
Cash flow from operating activities   124,9   137,6   -9,2
Cash flow from investing activities   -64,5   -75,7   -14.7
Free cash flow before M&A activities   60,2   62,3   -2,1
 

 

Key figures (IFRS) of Gerresheimer Group        
In EUR m   Financial Year
2020 		  Financial Year
2019
underlying6) 		  Change
in %7)
Results of Operations            
Revenues   1.418,8   1.406,5   0,9
organic group           2,6
organic core business1)           3,8
Adjusted EBITDA2)   310,1   296,7   4,5
organic group           1,7
organic core business1)           7,9
Adjusted EBITDA margin in %   21,9   21,1   +80bps
Adjusted net income3)   123,7   128,7   -3,8
Adjusted earnings per share4) in EUR   3,90   4,04   -3,5
Net Assets   Financial Year
2020 		  Financial Year
2019 		  Change
in %7)
Equity ratio in %   34,4   35,6   -120bps
Net financial debt   961,2   942,7   2,0
Adjusted EBITDA leverage5)   3,0   2,4   -
Financial Position            
Cash flow from operating activities   222,2   192,9   15,2
Cash flow from investing activities   -157,0   -203,2   -22,7
Free cash flow before M&A activities   65,2   33,6   93,6
 

1) The core business consists of the Plastics & Devices and the Primary Packaging Glass divisions; for adjusted EBITDA purposes also including head office/consolidation expenses.

2) Adjusted EBITDA: Net income before income taxes, net finance expense, amortization/impairment losses of fair value adjustments, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses, restructuring expenses, and one-off income and expenses.

3) Adjusted net income: Net income before amortization/impairment losses of fair value adjustments, restructuring expenses, the balance of one-off income and expenses, and the related tax effects.

4) Adjusted earnings per share, attributable to shareholdes of Gerresheimer AG, calculated on the basis of 31.4m shares.

5) Adjusted EBITDA leverage: The relation of net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA of the last twelve months according to the credit agreement currently in place.

6) The disclosed figures take into account various necessary adjustments in the financial year 2019 due to the cancellation of a project to develop a micro pump (see corporate news from Feb. 19, 2020 for further details) as well as the effects from the deconsolidation of the Argentinian subsidiary.

7) The change has been calculated on a EUR k basis.


18.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-314
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: jens-philipp.briemle@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1169221

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1169221  18.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1169221&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter 18.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Gerresheimer presents …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Prüfung der Konzern-Rechnungslegung der K+S Aktiengesellschaft zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 275 million private placement and listing on ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds guidance, announces first-ever dividend payments and presents new brand ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:27 Uhr
Gerresheimer hebt Dividende nach Umsatzwachstum 2020 an
07:02 Uhr
OTS: Gerresheimer AG / Gerresheimer präsentiert starkes viertes Quartal
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Dietmar Siemssen für weitere fünf Jahre Vorstandsvorsitzender der Gerresheimer AG (deutsch)
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Dietmar Siemssen für weitere fünf Jahre Vorstandsvorsitzender der Gerresheimer AG
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer AG extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen's contract by five years
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer präsentiert starkes viertes Quartal (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer präsentiert starkes viertes Quartal
12.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt GERRESHEIMER AG auf 'Outperform'
08.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt GERRESHEIMER AG auf 'Neutral'
04.02.21
BERENBERG belässt GERRESHEIMER AG auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:40 Uhr
130
Gerresheimer ist solide