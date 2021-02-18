DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Research Update Biotest AG: Biotest is the first plasma protein manufacturer in Germany to produce an investigational hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19 and can provide further production capacities 18.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotest is the first plasma protein manufacturer in Germany to produce an investigational hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19 and can provide further production capacities if the treatment is proven safe and effective and authorized for use

Biotest is participating in cross-industry development of an investigational therapy for the treatment of COVID-19

Important milestone achieved in potential hyperimmune therapy against COVID-19

COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donations collected by the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance have been successfully processed to manufacture a potential hyperimmunoglobulin therapy against COVID-19 using production technology from Biotest



Dreieich, 18 February 2021. As part of the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, Biotest is working intensively on a potential medicine against COVID-19 using CCP donated by recovered patients. The goal of the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance is to jointly develop a potential hyperimmunoglobulin against COVID-19 that each member can produce at their manufacturing facilities and subsequently make available following authorization. Plasma donations collected by members of the Alliance are pooled, concentrated and purified to make a medicine with high levels of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, if proven safe and effective in a clinical trial, which has just completed enrolment. Biotest has many decades of experience as a specialist in manufacturing hyperimmunoglobulins from blood plasma. This technology has now also been used to manufacture a potential hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19.