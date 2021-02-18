 

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest is the first plasma protein manufacturer in Germany to produce an investigational hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19 and can provide further production capacities

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 07:00  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Biotest AG: Biotest is the first plasma protein manufacturer in Germany to produce an investigational hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19 and can provide further production capacities

18.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest is the first plasma protein manufacturer in Germany to produce an investigational hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19 and can provide further production capacities if the treatment is proven safe and effective and authorized for use

  • Biotest is participating in cross-industry development of an investigational therapy for the treatment of COVID-19
  • Important milestone achieved in potential hyperimmune therapy against COVID-19
  • COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donations collected by the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance have been successfully processed to manufacture a potential hyperimmunoglobulin therapy against COVID-19 using production technology from Biotest


Dreieich, 18 February 2021. As part of the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, Biotest is working intensively on a potential medicine against COVID-19 using CCP donated by recovered patients. The goal of the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance is to jointly develop a potential hyperimmunoglobulin against COVID-19 that each member can produce at their manufacturing facilities and subsequently make available following authorization. Plasma donations collected by members of the Alliance are pooled, concentrated and purified to make a medicine with high levels of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, if proven safe and effective in a clinical trial, which has just completed enrolment. Biotest has many decades of experience as a specialist in manufacturing hyperimmunoglobulins from blood plasma. This technology has now also been used to manufacture a potential hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Biotest .... Turnaround des Jahres 2004
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest is the first plasma protein manufacturer in Germany to produce an investigational hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19 and can provide further production capacities DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Research Update Biotest AG: Biotest is the first plasma protein manufacturer in Germany to produce an investigational hyperimmunoglobulin preparation against COVID-19 and can provide further production …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Prüfung der Konzern-Rechnungslegung der K+S Aktiengesellschaft zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 275 million private placement and listing on ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds guidance, announces first-ever dividend payments and presents new brand ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest produziert als erster Plasmaproteinhersteller in Deutschland ein Hyperimmunglobulin-Präparat gegen COVID-19 und kann weitere Produktionskapazitäten zur Verfügung stellen (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest produziert als erster Plasmaproteinhersteller in Deutschland ein Hyperimmunglobulin-Präparat gegen COVID-19 und kann weitere Produktionskapazitäten zur Verfügung stellen
11.02.21
Biotest: Operatives Ergebnis schlägt die Prognose deutlich
11.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest übertrifft Umsatz- und EBIT-Prognose deutlich (deutsch)
11.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest übertrifft Umsatz- und EBIT-Prognose deutlich
11.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest significantly exceeds Revenue and EBIT guidance
01.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Biotest AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:39 Uhr
8.015
Biotest .... Turnaround des Jahres 2004