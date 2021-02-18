 

EQS-Adhoc Phoenix Mecano Group's provisional accounts for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 07:00  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Phoenix Mecano AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Phoenix Mecano Group's provisional accounts for 2020

18-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release

Sales and cash flow stable in pandemic year - Operating result slightly down - Dynamic growth in DewertOkin product area - New divisional structure for Phoenix Mecano Group

Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 18 February 2021. Based on provisional and unaudited results, the Phoenix Mecano Group's consolidated gross sales increased from EUR 680.0 million to EUR 687.4 million (up 1.1%). Organic, local-currency gross sales rose by 0.6%. Net sales grew from EUR 674.0 million to EUR 682.1 million (up 1.2%). Incoming orders climbed from EUR 691.6 million to EUR 766.0 million (up 10.8%).
 
In the fourth quarter, the Group recorded a significant year-on-year increase in both sales (up 5.5%) and incoming orders (up 21.8%). This growth was driven by the DewertOkin product area (Mechanical Components division). By contrast, the Enclosures and ELCOM/EMS divisions felt the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and have so far been unable to catch up with the previous year's level. The book-to-bill ratio at the end of the year was 111% (previous year: 102%), suggesting a continuation of the positive business performance.

Operating result and result for the period under review

The unaudited operating cash flow (EBITDA) fell slightly to around EUR 48 million, compared with EUR 48.8 million the previous year. 
 
The provisional operating result (EBIT) was down by 4% from EUR 23.4 million to around EUR 22 million. This includes net one-off expenses of EUR 8 million. In the Mechanical Components and ELCOM/EMS divisions, there were subsequent one-off expenses from the 2019 performance enhancement programme totalling around EUR 4 million. In the DewertOkin product area, the introduction of an employee share investment plan and further preparations for the planned stock-market listing in Shanghai generated one-off expenses of EUR 4 million.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Phoenix Mecano Group's provisional accounts for 2020 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Phoenix Mecano AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Phoenix Mecano Group's provisional accounts for 2020 18-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Prüfung der Konzern-Rechnungslegung der K+S Aktiengesellschaft zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 275 million private placement and listing on ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds guidance, announces first-ever dividend payments and presents new brand ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Provisorischer Abschluss des Geschäftsjahres 2020 der Phoenix Mecano-Gruppe (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Provisorischer Abschluss des Geschäftsjahres 2020 der Phoenix Mecano-Gruppe