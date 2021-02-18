Phoenix Mecano Group's provisional accounts for 2020

Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 18 February 2021. Based on provisional and unaudited results, the Phoenix Mecano Group's consolidated gross sales increased from EUR 680.0 million to EUR 687.4 million (up 1.1%). Organic, local-currency gross sales rose by 0.6%. Net sales grew from EUR 674.0 million to EUR 682.1 million (up 1.2%). Incoming orders climbed from EUR 691.6 million to EUR 766.0 million (up 10.8%).



In the fourth quarter, the Group recorded a significant year-on-year increase in both sales (up 5.5%) and incoming orders (up 21.8%). This growth was driven by the DewertOkin product area (Mechanical Components division). By contrast, the Enclosures and ELCOM/EMS divisions felt the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and have so far been unable to catch up with the previous year's level. The book-to-bill ratio at the end of the year was 111% (previous year: 102%), suggesting a continuation of the positive business performance.

Operating result and result for the period under review

The unaudited operating cash flow (EBITDA) fell slightly to around EUR 48 million, compared with EUR 48.8 million the previous year.



The provisional operating result (EBIT) was down by 4% from EUR 23.4 million to around EUR 22 million. This includes net one-off expenses of EUR 8 million. In the Mechanical Components and ELCOM/EMS divisions, there were subsequent one-off expenses from the 2019 performance enhancement programme totalling around EUR 4 million. In the DewertOkin product area, the introduction of an employee share investment plan and further preparations for the planned stock-market listing in Shanghai generated one-off expenses of EUR 4 million.