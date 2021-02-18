 

DGAP-News KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS with stable business performance in a challenging environment - Guidance for the year confirmed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 07:00  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS with stable business performance in a challenging environment - Guidance for the year confirmed

18.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einbeck, 18 February 2021

KWS with stable business performance in a challenging environment - Guidance for the year confirmed

Total net sales of the KWS Group (ISIN: DE0007074007) decreased slightly by 1.1% in the first six months of 2020/2021 due to negative currency effects (currency-adjusted operating growth: + 9.0%). The key figures EBITDA, EBIT and net income were at the previous year's level despite the pandemic and remained negative as is customary for the first six months. KWS generates significant sales and earnings contributions with the spring sowing in the third fiscal quarter (January to March).

"We continue to see robust business development in a challenging environment. With our innovative cereals and corn varieties, we were able to score points in important growth markets such as Eastern Europe and Brazil in the first half of the year," commented Eva Kienle, CFO of KWS. "At the same time, the devaluation of some currencies, especially in South America, had a negative impact on our key financial figures. We are optimistic about the rest of the financial year and the upcoming spring sowing season and are confirming our guidance for the KWS Group. "

Net sales for the first six month were at € 326.0 (329.6) million. EBITDA was € -48.2
(-50.8) million, while EBIT was € -93.2 (-92.0) million. The Group recorded a lower gross profit, as well as higher function costs for research and development and administration, while selling expenses fell year over year. Exchange rates had a negative impact on the KWS Group's earnings position, despite positive valuation effects from financial instruments.

Net financial income/expenses was € -24.9 (-27.4) million. Since the earnings contributed by the equity-accounted joint ventures do not materialize until the third quarter, net income from equity investments in the first six months is well in the red. It totaled € -17.2 (-19.7) million. The interest result was unchanged at € -7.7 (-7.7) million.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: KWS es geht voran
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS with stable business performance in a challenging environment - Guidance for the year confirmed DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS with stable business performance in a challenging environment - Guidance for the year confirmed 18.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Prüfung der Konzern-Rechnungslegung der K+S Aktiengesellschaft zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 275 million private placement and listing on ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds guidance, announces first-ever dividend payments and presents new brand ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:24 Uhr
Währungseffekte belasten KWS - Prognose dennoch bestätigt
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS mit stabilem Geschäftsverlauf in herausforderndem Umfeld - Jahresprognose bestätigt (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS mit stabilem Geschäftsverlauf in herausforderndem Umfeld - Jahresprognose bestätigt
10.02.21
DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS unterstreicht Innovationsführerschaft in der Zuckerrübe: Erste Sorten mit deutlich verbessertem Cercospora-Schutz in Deutschland zugelassen (deutsch)
10.02.21
DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS underscores its innovation leadership in Sugarbeet: First varieties with significantly improved Cercospora tolerance approved in Germany
10.02.21
DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS unterstreicht Innovationsführerschaft in der Zuckerrübe: Erste Sorten mit deutlich verbessertem Cercospora-Schutz in Deutschland zugelassen
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
319
KWS es geht voran