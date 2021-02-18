DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS with stable business performance in a challenging environment - Guidance for the year confirmed 18.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Total net sales of the KWS Group (ISIN: DE0007074007) decreased slightly by 1.1% in the first six months of 2020/2021 due to negative currency effects (currency-adjusted operating growth: + 9.0%). The key figures EBITDA, EBIT and net income were at the previous year's level despite the pandemic and remained negative as is customary for the first six months. KWS generates significant sales and earnings contributions with the spring sowing in the third fiscal quarter (January to March).

"We continue to see robust business development in a challenging environment. With our innovative cereals and corn varieties, we were able to score points in important growth markets such as Eastern Europe and Brazil in the first half of the year," commented Eva Kienle, CFO of KWS. "At the same time, the devaluation of some currencies, especially in South America, had a negative impact on our key financial figures. We are optimistic about the rest of the financial year and the upcoming spring sowing season and are confirming our guidance for the KWS Group. "

Net sales for the first six month were at € 326.0 (329.6) million. EBITDA was € -48.2

(-50.8) million, while EBIT was € -93.2 (-92.0) million. The Group recorded a lower gross profit, as well as higher function costs for research and development and administration, while selling expenses fell year over year. Exchange rates had a negative impact on the KWS Group's earnings position, despite positive valuation effects from financial instruments.

Net financial income/expenses was € -24.9 (-27.4) million. Since the earnings contributed by the equity-accounted joint ventures do not materialize until the third quarter, net income from equity investments in the first six months is well in the red. It totaled € -17.2 (-19.7) million. The interest result was unchanged at € -7.7 (-7.7) million.