 

HAMBORNER REIT AG gives Federal State of Baden-Württemberg space for vaccination centre

HAMBORNER REIT AG gives Federal State of Baden-Württemberg space for vaccination centre

- Active support for state's coronavirus vaccination strategy

- Available space in Mosbach provided

HAMBORNER REIT AG has provided the Federal State of Baden-Württemberg with the premises for a vaccination centre. The space in question was previously used by the tenant Kaufland in Mosbach in the Neckar-Odenwald district. Vaccination activities are already underway on an area measuring 1,200 square metres in total.

HAMBORNER REIT AG had been working closely on this with the district and the City of Mosbach since December 2020. A centrally located area with sufficient parking was required. After the general conditions were set out in December 2020, work to convert the property began just two days later.

"The talks with HAMBORNER REIT AG were open and professional right from the start," says District Treasurer Michael Schork. "Thanks to the rapid and smooth cooperation, the vaccination centre was ready to go a full week before the actual opening date. We can now ensure the vaccination of the population," said Schork.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks, DIY stores and attractive high street properties in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainable dividend policy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 203 54405-32
Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de
Web: www.hamborner.de



Issuer: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Key word(s): Real estate

Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Phone: 0203/54405-0
Fax: 0203/54405-49
E-mail: info@hamborner.de
Internet: www.hamborner.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2333
WKN: A3H233
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Wertpapier


