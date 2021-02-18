BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS ON 25 FEBRUARY 2021

Mechelen, Belgium , 18 February 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today that it will report its 2020 full year results and 2021 outlook on 25 February 2021 at 07:00 CET.

The Biocartis management team will host a conference call with live webcast presentation on the day of the results announcement, 25 February 2021, at 14:30h CET / 13:30h BST (UK) / 08:30h EDT (US).

The live webcast can be accessed here .

. If you would like to participate in the questions and answers session, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the numbers below and confirmation code 5349189.

Dial-ins: Belgium, Brussels.................. 027933847 France, Paris ........................ 0170700781 Netherlands, Amsterdam ....... 0207956614 United Kingdom, London........ 08444819752 United States, New York......... 16467413167



The conference call and webcast will be conducted in English. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Biocartis investors’ website shortly after.





--- END ---



More information:

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64





About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2 and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com . Follow us on Twitter : @Biocartis_.