Eezy Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 Good operational profitability, synergy goals achieved
Eezy Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: Good operational profitability, synergy goals achieved
October–December 2020
- Revenue was EUR 43.4 million (EUR 65.6 million in October–December 2019).
- EBITDA was EUR 3.4 million (4.2).
- EBIT was EUR 1.5 million (2.3).
- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.7 million (4.8).
- Adjusted EBIT was EUR 1.8 million (2.9).
- Earnings per share was EUR 0.02 (0.05).
- Deepening corona situation decreased business volume.
January–December 2020
- Revenue was EUR 190.6 million (EUR 169.8 million in January–December 2019).
- EBITDA was EUR 13.5 million (12.6).
- EBIT was EUR 5.6 million (8.0).
- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 14.3 million (16.4).
- Adjusted EBIT was EUR 6.9 million (11.8).
- Earnings per share was EUR 0.11 (0.25).
- Corona crisis has affected the business negatively.
Dividend
Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share and to seek authorization for the Board to later decide on a dividend of max. EUR 0.05 per share.
Outlook for 2021
Eezy does not give guidance for year 2021. The goal is to give guidance during the first year-half.
Key figures (IFRS)
|
EUR million, unless
otherwise specified
|10–12/2020
|10–12/2019
|1–12/2020
|1–12/2019
|Revenue
|43.4
|65.6
|190.6
|169.8
|EBITDA
|3.4
|4.2
|13.5
|12.6
|EBITDA, %
|7.8%
|6.4%
|7.1%
|7.4%
|EBIT
|1.5
|2.3
|5.6
|8.0
|EBIT, %
|3.4%
|3.5%
|2.9%
|4.7%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|3.7
|4.8
|14.3
|16.4
|Adjusted EBITDA, %
|8.5%
|7.3%
|7.5%
|9.6%
|Adjusted EBIT
|1.8
|2.9
|6.9
|11.8
|Adjusted EBIT, %
|4.1%
|4.4%
|3.6%
|6.9%
|EPS, undiluted, eur
|0.02
|0.05
|0.11
|0.25
|EPS, diluted, eur
|0.02
|0.05
|0.11
|0.25
|Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|-
|2.9 x
|2.7 x
|Chain-wide revenue
|67.9
|93.1
|282.6
|285.6
