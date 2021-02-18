Revenue was EUR 43.4 million (EUR 65.6 million in October–December 2019).

EBITDA was EUR 3.4 million (4.2).

EBIT was EUR 1.5 million (2.3).

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.7 million (4.8).

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 1.8 million (2.9).

Earnings per share was EUR 0.02 (0.05).

Deepening corona situation decreased business volume.

January–December 2020

Revenue was EUR 190.6 million (EUR 169.8 million in January–December 2019).

EBITDA was EUR 13.5 million (12.6).

EBIT was EUR 5.6 million (8.0).

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 14.3 million (16.4).

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 6.9 million (11.8).

Earnings per share was EUR 0.11 (0.25).

Corona crisis has affected the business negatively.

Dividend

Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share and to seek authorization for the Board to later decide on a dividend of max. EUR 0.05 per share.

Outlook for 2021

Eezy does not give guidance for year 2021. The goal is to give guidance during the first year-half.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million, unless

otherwise specified 10–12/2020 10–12/2019 1–12/2020 1–12/2019 Revenue 43.4 65.6 190.6 169.8 EBITDA 3.4 4.2 13.5 12.6 EBITDA, % 7.8% 6.4% 7.1% 7.4% EBIT 1.5 2.3 5.6 8.0 EBIT, % 3.4% 3.5% 2.9% 4.7% Adjusted EBITDA 3.7 4.8 14.3 16.4 Adjusted EBITDA, % 8.5% 7.3% 7.5% 9.6% Adjusted EBIT 1.8 2.9 6.9 11.8 Adjusted EBIT, % 4.1% 4.4% 3.6% 6.9% EPS, undiluted, eur 0.02 0.05 0.11 0.25 EPS, diluted, eur 0.02 0.05 0.11 0.25 Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA - - 2.9 x 2.7 x Chain-wide revenue 67.9 93.1 282.6 285.6