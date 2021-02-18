 

Eezy Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 Good operational profitability, synergy goals achieved

EEZY PLC  --  FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN  --  18 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 8:00

Eezy Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: Good operational profitability, synergy goals achieved

October–December 2020

  • Revenue was EUR 43.4 million (EUR 65.6 million in October–December 2019).
  • EBITDA was EUR 3.4 million (4.2).
  • EBIT was EUR 1.5 million (2.3).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.7 million (4.8).
  • Adjusted EBIT was EUR 1.8 million (2.9).
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.02 (0.05).
  • Deepening corona situation decreased business volume.

January–December 2020

  • Revenue was EUR 190.6 million (EUR 169.8 million in January–December 2019).
  • EBITDA was EUR 13.5 million (12.6).
  • EBIT was EUR 5.6 million (8.0).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 14.3 million (16.4).
  • Adjusted EBIT was EUR 6.9 million (11.8).
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.11 (0.25).
  • Corona crisis has affected the business negatively.

Dividend

Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share and to seek authorization for the Board to later decide on a dividend of max. EUR 0.05 per share.

Outlook for 2021

Eezy does not give guidance for year 2021. The goal is to give guidance during the first year-half.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million, unless
otherwise specified 		10–12/2020 10–12/2019 1–12/2020 1–12/2019
Revenue 43.4 65.6 190.6 169.8
EBITDA 3.4 4.2 13.5 12.6
EBITDA, % 7.8% 6.4% 7.1% 7.4%
EBIT 1.5 2.3 5.6 8.0
EBIT, % 3.4% 3.5% 2.9% 4.7%
Adjusted EBITDA 3.7 4.8 14.3 16.4
Adjusted EBITDA, % 8.5% 7.3% 7.5% 9.6%
Adjusted EBIT 1.8 2.9 6.9 11.8
Adjusted EBIT, % 4.1% 4.4% 3.6% 6.9%
EPS, undiluted, eur 0.02 0.05 0.11 0.25
EPS, diluted, eur 0.02 0.05 0.11 0.25
Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA - - 2.9 x 2.7 x
Chain-wide revenue 67.9 93.1 282.6 285.6
