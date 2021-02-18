 

DGAP-News IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 12M/2020: Q4 below expectations in wake of overoptimism - Looking ahead to 2021 affirmatively and impatiently

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 12M/2020: Q4 below expectations in wake of overoptimism - Looking ahead to 2021 affirmatively and impatiently

18.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 12M/2020
Q4 below expectations in wake of overoptimism - Looking ahead to 2021 affirmatively and impatiently

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Loan payouts increasing - lower-than-expected rate, reflecting unanticipated low demand from consumers.
  • Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI) remaining good.
  • Balance sheet up 10% to 116,6 million EUR despite controlled contraction in the course of the year.
  • Number of loans signed in period under review up y-o-y 65,4% to 222.418 (12M/2019: 134.479).
  • Principal amount of loans issued decreased y-o-y 23% to 117,7 million EUR (12M/2019: 152,2 million EUR).
  • Gross loan portfolio up 3% to 95 million EUR (31 December 2019: 92 million EUR).
  • Net loan portfolio stable at 79 million EUR (31 December 2019: 79 million EUR).

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

  • Profitable ATM-roll-out continuing in Moldova using 1-time-passwords alongside My Iute App in Moldova and Albania contributing to personal contact reduction.
  • Bulgaria back on track for growth after realignment.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Interest and commission fee income down 5,4% to 44,5 million EUR (12M/2019: 47,0 million EUR).
  • Net interest and commission fee income down 12% to 33,5 million EUR (12M/2019: 38,0 million EUR).
  • Total income up 10% to 56,0 million EUR (12M/2019: 50,8 million EUR).
  • Cost to income ratio at 32,4% (12M/2019: 42,8%), reflecting operational cost cutting.
  • EBITDA increased by 3,5% to 20,9 million EUR (12M/2019: 20,2 million EUR).
  • Net profit for the period decreased 37,4% to 5,2 million EUR (12M/2019: 8,4 million EUR).
  • Strong capitalization and resilient profitability exceeding Eurobond covenants.
