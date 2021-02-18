Orange takes a major step forward with the creation of TOTEM, its European TowerCo

In the context of its Engage 2025 plan, Orange is reinventing its operator model and is creating a European TowerCo destined to become a value-creating entity by:

capitalizing on its industry-leading passive mobile infrastructure assets, focusing on revenue growth and optimising operational efficiency; and

delivering both organic and inorganic growth.

The TowerCo, which has been named TOTEM, will be run by a fully independent and dedicated management team that will be appointed in the first half of this year with a view to launching operations by the end of the year.

First-class assets

TOTEM will bring together assets with proven operational excellence. It will be equipped with all the skills and functions necessary to create sustainable value, positioning the TowerCo as a leader in the growing European telecommunications tower market.

At the outset the portfolio of premium towers will consist of around 25.5 thousand sites in France and Spain, the two largest countries where Orange is present. Beyond France and Spain, the Group will explore the possibility of integrating other passive mobile infrastructure assets from within Orange’s European footprint that could create value for the TowerCo.

In France, TOTEM will operate around 17 thousand macro sites with an attractive mix of approximately 55% towers and 45% rooftops. Given the strong co-location demand, which has been constant for several years, and the high proportion of towers in the portfolio, there is clear potential to increase co-location rates.

In Spain, the TowerCo will operate around 8 thousand macro sites, split equally between towers and rooftops. The Spanish operations will benefit from the network-sharing agreement between Orange and Vodafone, guaranteeing the future stability of the hosting activity.

Based on the scope of sites and the terms of the Master Service Agreement (MSA), in 2020 the TowerCo’s revenues would have exceeded 500 million euros with EBITDAaL of close to 300 million euros, approximately two thirds of which would have been generated in France. This represents a margin of about 57%, including maintenance costs of about 5% of the TowerCo’s revenues.

The framework agreement provides for an initial 15-year contract with Orange with a tacit renewal of 2 x 10 years providing long-term revenue visibility for TOTEM with its main customer, Orange. The renewal would necessarily cover the entire portfolio of sites. Rent applicable to Orange would conform to market practice, indexed to inflation with no cap and a floor of 0%. Finally, the number of strategic sites will be limited and will be less than 5% of the existing French portfolio of sites.