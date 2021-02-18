 

Orange takes a major step forward with the creation of TOTEM, its European TowerCo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 07:35  |  69   |   |   


 


Press release
Paris, 18 February 2021

Orange takes a major step forward with the creation of TOTEM, its European TowerCo

In the context of its Engage 2025 plan, Orange is reinventing its operator model and is creating a European TowerCo destined to become a value-creating entity by:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Orange S.A.!
Long
Basispreis 8,71€
Hebel 7,04
Ask 1,42
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 11,40€
Hebel 6,84
Ask 1,46
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • capitalizing on its industry-leading passive mobile infrastructure assets, focusing on revenue growth and optimising operational efficiency; and
  • delivering both organic and inorganic growth.

The TowerCo, which has been named TOTEM, will be run by a fully independent and dedicated management team that will be appointed in the first half of this year with a view to launching operations by the end of the year.

First-class assets
TOTEM will bring together assets with proven operational excellence. It will be equipped with all the skills and functions necessary to create sustainable value, positioning the TowerCo as a leader in the growing European telecommunications tower market.

At the outset the portfolio of premium towers will consist of around 25.5 thousand sites in France and Spain, the two largest countries where Orange is present. Beyond France and Spain, the Group will explore the possibility of integrating other passive mobile infrastructure assets from within Orange’s European footprint that could create value for the TowerCo.

In France, TOTEM will operate around 17 thousand macro sites with an attractive mix of approximately 55% towers and 45% rooftops. Given the strong co-location demand, which has been constant for several years, and the high proportion of towers in the portfolio, there is clear potential to increase co-location rates. 

In Spain, the TowerCo will operate around 8 thousand macro sites, split equally between towers and rooftops. The Spanish operations will benefit from the network-sharing agreement between Orange and Vodafone, guaranteeing the future stability of the hosting activity.

Based on the scope of sites and the terms of the Master Service Agreement (MSA), in 2020 the TowerCo’s revenues would have exceeded 500 million euros with EBITDAaL of close to 300 million euros, approximately two thirds of which would have been generated in France. This represents a margin of about 57%, including maintenance costs of about 5% of the TowerCo’s revenues.

The framework agreement provides for an initial 15-year contract with Orange with a tacit renewal of 2 x 10 years providing long-term revenue visibility for TOTEM with its main customer, Orange. The renewal would necessarily cover the entire portfolio of sites. Rent applicable to Orange would conform to market practice, indexed to inflation with no cap and a floor of 0%. Finally, the number of strategic sites will be limited and will be less than 5% of the existing French portfolio of sites.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orange takes a major step forward with the creation of TOTEM, its European TowerCo   Press releaseParis, 18 February 2021 Orange takes a major step forward with the creation of TOTEM, its European TowerCo In the context of its Engage 2025 plan, Orange is reinventing its operator model and is creating a European TowerCo …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Aqua Metals Invests in LINICO, a Cleantech Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Innovator
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Mammoth Energy Announces Growth of Engineering Services Company
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 200 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
09.02.21
Orange: Total number of shares and voting rights at January 31, 2021
28.01.21
Communiqué - Orange ends discussions on a mobile network sharing agreement with Free
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Deutliche Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
27.01.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx wieder im Rückwärtsgang
26.01.21
UBS belässt Orange auf 'Buy'
25.01.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Orange auf 'Buy'
22.01.21
To support its fibre development in rural areas and underline the value of its infrastructure, Orange creates Orange Concessions through a partnership with long term investors
19.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Orange auf 'Buy'