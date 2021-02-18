 

Sinch AB (publ) Year-end report January – December 2020

Year-end report January – December 2020

October – December 2020

  • Net sales increased by 95 percent to SEK 2,999.5 million (1,540.7). Organic growth was 43 percent.
  • Gross profit increased by 81 percent to SEK 795.7 million (439.9). Organic growth was 37 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 63 percent to SEK 325.7 million (199.5).
  • Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 303.7 million (185.7).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 212.6 million (94.7).
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 3.48 (1.77) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 3.37 (1.73).

January – December 2020

  • Net sales increased by 59 percent to SEK 8,023.3 million (5,035.6). Organic growth was 34 percent.
  • Gross profit increased by 57 percent to SEK 2,183.3 million (1,394.1). Organic growth was 30 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 59 percent to SEK 912.5 million (573.5).
  • Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 844.8 million (523.6).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 442.5 million (274.5).
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 7.56 (5.12) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 7.32 (5.06). 

”We see a digital acceleration that drives usage of our products and contributes growth from the global
tech companies who leverage our platform to engage with their customers.” – Oscar Werner, VD

Significant events during the quarter

  • Sinch closed the acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect (SDI), a unit of SAP, on 1 November. The purchase consideration of EUR 225 million will be financed with cash reserves and available debt facilities. SDI offers cloud communications services and serves more than 1,500 enterprise customers worldwide. During the 12-month period that ended 31 March 2020, SDI generated sales of EUR 340 million, gross profit of EUR 94 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 15.4 million. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, the business has about 330 employees in 20 countries.
  • A directed issue of 3,187,736 shares was executed on 30 November at a subscription price of SEK 1,050 per share and raised SEK 3.3 billion before issue costs for Sinch. After the issue, SB Management, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. became one of Sinch’s largest shareholders.
  • Covid-19 is still having negative impact on the small Voice and Video segment. The overall impact on the Sinch Group remains modest, however, because volumes in Messaging have increased in parallel.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

