 

NEW GOVERNANCE AND SENIOR EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS AT THE BOUYGUES GROUP

PRESS RELEASE – PARIS, 18/02/2021

New governance and senior executive appointments at the Bouygues group

The Bouygues Board of Directors at its meeting of 17 February 2021 decided, on a proposal from Martin Bouygues and after consulting the Selection and Remuneration Committee, to change the Group’s governance and make a number of senior executive appointments.

As of 17 February 2021, the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be separate.
Martin Bouygues will be the Chairman of the Bouygues group. As such, he will continue to chair Board meetings, attend meetings relating to Group strategy and represent Bouygues in its relations with public authorities, major customers and partners. He will also carry out specific duties assigned to him by the Board.

Olivier Roussat, previously Deputy CEO, is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group. In his new position he will exercise executive power over Bouygues SA and oversee and coordinate the five business segments. As such, he will chair the Group Management Committee.

Olivier Roussat, 56, is a graduate of INSA – Lyon. He joined Bouygues Telecom on its foundation in 1995, having begun his career at IBM. He became head of network operations in 2003, then in 2007 took charge of the performance and technology unit before being appointed Chief Executive Officer. He was appointed Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Telecom in 2013 and joined Bouygues SA in 2016 as Deputy CEO of the Bouygues group.

Two new Deputy CEOs have been appointed to assist him in his duties:

Edward Bouygues, Director of Strategy at Bouygues Telecom, joins Bouygues SA with responsibility for telecoms development, CSR and innovation for the Group. He will also be appointed Chairman of Bouygues Europe, the Brussels-based entity which represents Bouygues’ interests within the European Union. Alongside his functions at Bouygues SA, Edward Bouygues will devote part of his time to Bouygues Telecom where he will hold the position of Executive Vice-President with responsibility for development.

Edward Bouygues, 36, is a graduate of ESSCA, Angers, and holds an MBA from the London Business School. He joined the Group in 2009 as a works supervisor at Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France and subsequently worked in marketing at Bouygues Construction. After joining Bouygues Telecom in 2014 as Head of Marketing, he was appointed CEO of RCBT (the Bouygues Telecom store network) in 2017, then Director of Strategy in 2019. Edward Bouygues has been a member of the Bouygues Board of Directors since 2016. In his new position, he joins the Group Management Committee.

