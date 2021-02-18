 

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP in the U.S. Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 07:50  |  51   |   |   

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prolixin Tablets, 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Prolixin brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $134 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP are available in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets in 100 bottle count sizes.

Please see the full prescribing information including boxed warning. https://www.drreddys.com/pi/fluphenazine_hcl_tabs_pi.pdf

 

WARNING

 

Increased Mortality in Elderly Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis:

 

Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. Analyses of seventeen placebo-controlled trials (modal duration of 10 weeks), largely in patients taking atypical antipsychotic drugs, revealed a risk of death in drug-treated patients of between 1.6 to 1.7 times the risk of death in placebo-treated patients. Over the course of a typical 10-week controlled trial, the rate of death in drug-treated patients was about 4.5%, compared to a rate of about 2.6% in the placebo group. Although the causes of death were varied, most of the deaths appeared to be either cardiovascular (e.g., heart failure, sudden death) or infectious (e.g., pneumonia) in nature. Observational studies suggest that, similar to atypical antipsychotic drugs, treatment with conventional antipsychotic drugs may increase mortality. The extent to which the findings of increased mortality in observational studies may be attributed to the antipsychotic drug as opposed to some characteristic(s) of the patients is not clear. Fluphenazine hydrochloride is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis (see WARNINGS).

