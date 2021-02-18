A Letter from the company’s shareholder regarding the intention to submit a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius was received
Akcinė bendrovė “Snaigė” hereby informs that on 17 February 2021 a letter regarding the intention to submit a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of akcinė bendrovė “Snaigė” from trading on
AB Nasdaq Vilnius was received from the shareholder of the company SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED (please see the attached document).
Letter regarding the intention to submit a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of akcinė bendrovė “Snaigė” from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
