MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland fund acquires first project

Hamburg, February 18, 2021 - The ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland fund initiated by MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) has acquired its first project. The new multi-family building is located in Pinneberg in the Hamburg metropolitan region and is well connected to public transport. The building with 33 residential units between one and four rooms comprises around 2,700 square metres of living space and was built according to high energy standards (KfW 40). Around 70 percent of the property is already let.

The city centre of the Schleswig-Holstein district town of Pinneberg is about one kilometre away. The suburban railway in the direction of Hamburg is only a few minutes' walk away. There are several schools and kindergartens, various shopping facilities as well as leisure facilities and a hospital in the immediate vicinity.

The purchase price of the new construction project, which is nearing completion, was approximately EUR 12 million. Based on the expected annual net rental income, a distribution yield of approximately 3.6% can be expected.

ESG Core Wohnimmobilien fund was launched together with Universal-Investment as an open-ended special AIF. The fund is to comprise a total investment volume of EUR 300 million and invest in a targeted manner in real estate projects that consistently meet a comprehensive catalogue of sustainability criteria.

The central investment criterion of the fund is the development of a sustainable residential real estate portfolio. With the use of a scoring model developed specifically for this fund, target properties are identified that meet a series of quantitative and qualitative sustainability criteria along relevant UN sustainability goals.

MPC Capital AG is an internationally active asset and investment manager specialising in real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its focus is on the asset categories Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG has been quoted on the stock exchange since 2000 and has around 280 employees group-wide.

