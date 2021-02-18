 

publity AG: WiredScore awards LES3 office tower in Eschborn 'Silver' status

publity AG: WiredScore awards LES3 office tower in Eschborn 'Silver' status

18.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: WiredScore awards LES3 office tower in Eschborn "Silver" status

Frankfurt/Main, 18.02.2021 - The LES3 office building in Eschborn, which is managed by publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager, has received the "Silver" award from WiredScore. The internationally recognized certification provides information on the digital and technical equipment of office properties.

The office tower on Ludwig-Erhard-Strasse in Eschborn, in the immediate vicinity of the Frankfurt/Main metropolis, scored particularly well in the areas of connectivity and digital infrastructure. Among other things, the building has a comprehensive fibre-optic connection, which ensures high-speed internet access from three major network operators. The mobile network also provides excellent connectivity. The office property also has several diversified riser points and shafts, which allows tenants to set up different cable routes and minimise outages in case of damage to individual cables. The building lead-ins also offer capacity for further cable connections from additional network operators. There is also sufficient free capacity in the telecommunications area for the expansion of further technical equipment.

The building has been in the portfolio of the publity subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) since the beginning of 2020 and is fully let. Tenants include Cisco Systems GmbH and also Continental Teves AG. In addition to LES3, the Frankfurt Centurion Tower, also managed by publity and belonging to the PREOS portfolio, has already been awarded WiredScore certification.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG: "We are very pleased about the LES3 Silver award, especially since WiredScore certifications are also recognised internationally. In the age of high technology, it is of high relevance for office properties to have top digital equipment. This emphasises the importance of such an award."

