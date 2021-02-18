 

Moody's changes Šiaulių bankas‘ rating outlook to positive from stable

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address: Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

The international rating agency Moody's Investor Service (Moody's) affirmed Šiaulių Bankas' previous long-term deposit rating Baa2 and changed its outlook to positive from stable. The bank was also affirmed with the short-term deposit rating of P-2.

The Moody's report stated that the rating outlook improvement reflected Moody's expectations that Šiaulių Bankas would maintain a strong capital position, ensure resilient profitability as well as successfully manage asset risk and risk appetite.

The rating agency also noted that the rating of Šiaulių Bankas was also affected by the recently improved long-term debt rating of Lithuanian to A2 from A3. Moody's has improved the country's rating after six years considering Lithuania's resilience to shock and its ability to manage pandemic threats to the country's economy.

"This is a very significant assessment which shows that Šiaulių Bankas is able to operate successfully even in an unfavourable economic environment," stressed Vytautas Sinius, Chief Executive Officer of Šiaulių Bankas.

Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of ba1. The counterparty risk ratings of Baa1 and counterparty risk assessments of Baa1(cr) were also affirmed.

  
Additional information shall be provided by
Communication specialist
Monika Rožytė, +370 686 79234, monika.rozyte@sb.lt




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody's changes Šiaulių bankas‘ rating outlook to positive from stable Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address: Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania. The international rating agency Moody's Investor Service (Moody's) affirmed Šiaulių Bankas' previous long-term deposit rating Baa2 and changed its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Aqua Metals Invests in LINICO, a Cleantech Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Innovator
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Mammoth Energy Announces Growth of Engineering Services Company
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Šiaulių Bankas filed a complaint against the decision of the Administrative Court