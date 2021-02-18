ContextVision’s annual sales match with previous record year

Sales in the fourth quarter reached 23.5 MSEK (28.1), a 7% increase compared with the previous quarter, but a decrease of 16% versus last year’s corresponding quarter due to pandemic effects.

“Sales are slowly increasing between the quarters, although we have not returned to where we intended to be before the pandemic. Given the circumstances, I consider total sales a solid achievement. Precautionary measures taken at the beginning of the pandemic, combined with strong sales performance, have resulted in strengthened year-end financials. The introduction phase of our first digital pathology product has been prolonged due to remote communication. However, the response from users remains very positive, and we continue to lay a solid foundation through close collaboration with reference centers. In summary, I’m proud of what we have accomplished in such a special year,” says Fredrik Palm, CEO of ContextVision.

Digital Pathology

Through the release of INIFY Prostate Screening in mid-2020, we advanced from being a potent candidate to becoming a leading player within advanced decision support tools for digital pathology. In the fourth quarter, we focused on commencing clinical evaluations at several reference sites where we have installed the product. We have continued to drive mature discussions with additional centers in the forefront of digitalization, to broaden our market footprint and build a solid foundation on which to grow. As recently announced, the latest center is the pathology department at Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, serving as a reference center for the region. However, we experience that the process of installs and evaluation of INIFY has been slowed with remote communication as the only option. R&D activities continued with a focus on increasing functionality in our product for prostate cancer, as well as other cancer types that are known to cause the heaviest burden on pathologists around the world.