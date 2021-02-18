Managers’ transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ojanen Aki

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20210217154117_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,125 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(2): Volume: 787 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(3): Volume: 666 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(4): Volume: 526 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(5): Volume: 180 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(6): Volume: 154 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(7): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(8): Volume: 69 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(9): Volume: 390 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(10): Volume: 41 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(12): Volume: 600 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(13): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(14): Volume: 173 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(15): Volume: 64 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(16): Volume: 436 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(17): Volume: 789 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(17): Volume: 7,500 Volume weighted average price: 9.18 EUR





____________________________________________

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20210217163652_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 198 Unit price: 9.22 EUR

(2): Volume: 110 Unit price: 9.22 EUR

(3): Volume: 531 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(4): Volume: 76 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(6): Volume: 213 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(7): Volume: 183 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(8): Volume: 146 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(9): Volume: 184 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(10): Volume: 174 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(11): Volume: 359 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(12): Volume: 200 Unit price: 9.2 EUR

(13): Volume: 362 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(14): Volume: 237 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(15): Volume: 124 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(16): Volume: 342 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(17): Volume: 75 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(18): Volume: 2 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(19): Volume: 6 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(20): Volume: 23 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(21): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(22): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(23): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(24): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(25): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

(26): Volume: 31 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(27): Volume: 176 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(28): Volume: 153 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(29): Volume: 140 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(30): Volume: 217 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(31): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(32): Volume: 73 Unit price: 9.14 EUR

(33): Volume: 47 Unit price: 9.14 EUR

(34): Volume: 240 Unit price: 9.14 EUR

(35): Volume: 120 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(36): Volume: 254 Unit price: 9.16 EUR

(37): Volume: 15 Unit price: 9.12 EUR

(38): Volume: 240 Unit price: 9.12 EUR

(39): Volume: 282 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(40): Volume: 84 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(41): Volume: 71 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(42): Volume: 116 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(43): Volume: 115 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(44): Volume: 56 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(45): Volume: 5 Unit price: 9.14 EUR

(46): Volume: 65 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(47): Volume: 294 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(48): Volume: 172 Unit price: 9.14 EUR

(49): Volume: 16 Unit price: 9.14 EUR

(50): Volume: 157 Unit price: 9.14 EUR

(51): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.12 EUR

(52): Volume: 36 Unit price: 9.12 EUR

(53): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

(54): Volume: 124 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(54): Volume: 7,500 Volume weighted average price: 9.15309 EUR





ASPO Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com



