 

Aspo Oyj Managers' transactions – Aki Ojanen

18.02.2021, 08:00   

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
February 18, 2021 at 9 a.m.
 

Aspo Plc – 

Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ojanen Aki
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20210217154117_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,125 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(2): Volume: 787 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(3): Volume: 666 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(4): Volume: 526 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(5): Volume: 180 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(6): Volume: 154 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(7): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(8): Volume: 69 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(9): Volume: 390 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(10): Volume: 41 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(12): Volume: 600 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(13): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(14): Volume: 173 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(15): Volume: 64 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(16): Volume: 436 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(17): Volume: 789 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(17): Volume: 7,500 Volume weighted average price: 9.18 EUR


____________________________________________

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20210217163652_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 198 Unit price: 9.22 EUR
(2): Volume: 110 Unit price: 9.22 EUR
(3): Volume: 531 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(4): Volume: 76 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(6): Volume: 213 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(7): Volume: 183 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(8): Volume: 146 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(9): Volume: 184 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(10): Volume: 174 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(11): Volume: 359 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(12): Volume: 200 Unit price: 9.2 EUR
(13): Volume: 362 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(14): Volume: 237 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(15): Volume: 124 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(16): Volume: 342 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(17): Volume: 75 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(18): Volume: 2 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(19): Volume: 6 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(20): Volume: 23 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(21): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(22): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(23): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(24): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(25): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(26): Volume: 31 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(27): Volume: 176 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(28): Volume: 153 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(29): Volume: 140 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(30): Volume: 217 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(31): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(32): Volume: 73 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
(33): Volume: 47 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
(34): Volume: 240 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
(35): Volume: 120 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(36): Volume: 254 Unit price: 9.16 EUR
(37): Volume: 15 Unit price: 9.12 EUR
(38): Volume: 240 Unit price: 9.12 EUR
(39): Volume: 282 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(40): Volume: 84 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(41): Volume: 71 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(42): Volume: 116 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(43): Volume: 115 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(44): Volume: 56 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(45): Volume: 5 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
(46): Volume: 65 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(47): Volume: 294 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(48): Volume: 172 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
(49): Volume: 16 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
(50): Volume: 157 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
(51): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.12 EUR
(52): Volume: 36 Unit price: 9.12 EUR
(53): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.1 EUR
(54): Volume: 124 Unit price: 9.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(54): Volume: 7,500 Volume weighted average price: 9.15309 EUR


ASPO Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
 Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com  




