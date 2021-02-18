 

Martela Oyj Managers' transactions

18.02.2021   

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mattsson, Jan
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Martela Oyj
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20210217204719_2

Transaction date: 2021-02-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,759 Unit price: 2.82970 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,759 Volume weighted average price: 2.8297 EUR

Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.




