Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Year-End Results 2020

. Immunicum announced the last safety and enrollment update for the ongoing Phase Ib/II ILIAD combination trial. As of October 6, 15 patients were enrolled in the study and ilixadencel maintained a favorable safety profile. The Dose Escalation Committee confirmed there were no dose limiting toxicities. Immunicum received Orphan Drug Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ilixadencel in Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC).

Board member Magnus Persson left the Board in October.

On November 18, Immunicum announced that the Company had entered into a binding agreement with Van Herk Investments BV to acquire all shares in DCprime BV to establish a leader in cell-based cancer immunotherapies. At the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 18, the Board’s resolution on a directed new issue of shares to Van Herk Investments BV with payment in capital contributed in kind consisting of all shares in DCprime BV was approved. The transaction was completed on December 21 * .

. Immunicum received FDA Fast Track Designation for ilixadencel for the treatment of the orphan indication Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST).

Immunicum announced the completion of patient recruitment for Phase Ib portion of ILIAD combination clinical trial.

Immunicum received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for ilixadencel as a treatment for liver cancer, specifically Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC). COVID-19 To date, Immunicum has not experienced any major impact to its operations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. For further information, go to the risk section on page 21 in the full report. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER END OF PERIOD Prior to the EGM on January 22, 2021, Chairman Michael Oredsson announced his resignation from the Board, whereby the Board appointed the current Board member Christine Lind as interim Chairman until the Annual General Meeting on May 4, 2021. At the EGM, Dharminder Chahal and Andrea van Elsas, Ph.D., nominated by the Company’s largest owner Van Herk Investments, were elected new members of the Board.

Immunicum received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Ilixadencel as a treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS), which includes GIST.

Immunicum announced plans to expand its research and process development facilities in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Immunicum appointed Lotta Ferm as interim Chief Financial Officer. FINANCIAL SUMMARY* Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



