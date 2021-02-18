Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppälä

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Seppälä, Samuli

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210217142548_6

Transaction date: 2021-02-15

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,444 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(2): Volume: 703 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(3): Volume: 10,324 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(4): Volume: 723 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,023 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(6): Volume: 257 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(7): Volume: 2,625 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(8): Volume: 11,707 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(9): Volume: 585 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(10): Volume: 2,307 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(11): Volume: 7,793 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(12): Volume: 39 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(13): Volume: 347 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(14): Volume: 4,490 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(15): Volume: 11,971 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(16): Volume: 31,005 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(17): Volume: 159 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(18): Volume: 37 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(19): Volume: 386 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(20): Volume: 151 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(21): Volume: 2 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(22): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(23): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(24): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(25): Volume: 150 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(26): Volume: 33 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(27): Volume: 367 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(28): Volume: 56 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(29): Volume: 81 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(30): Volume: 190 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(31): Volume: 238 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(32): Volume: 888 Unit price: 8.80 EUR

(33): Volume: 215 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(34): Volume: 129 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(35): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(36): Volume: 550 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(37): Volume: 137 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(38): Volume: 10 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(39): Volume: 284 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(40): Volume: 533 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(41): Volume: 27 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(42): Volume: 23 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(43): Volume: 45 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(44): Volume: 38 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(45): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(46): Volume: 58 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(47): Volume: 780 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(48): Volume: 21 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(49): Volume: 2 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(50): Volume: 941 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(51): Volume: 1,587 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(52): Volume: 150 Unit price: 8.84 EUR

(53): Volume: 413 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(54): Volume: 115 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(55): Volume: 355 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(56): Volume: 84 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

(57): Volume: 212 Unit price: 8.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(57): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.80139 EUR

For more information:



Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 434 2516

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.