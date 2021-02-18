Yara partners with Statkraft and Aker Horizons to establish Europe’s first large-scale green ammonia project in Norway

Oslo, 18 February 2021: Yara International has signed a Letter of Intent with Statkraft, and Aker Horizons, aiming to establish Europe’s first large-scale green ammonia project in Norway, enable the hydrogen economy and accelerate the green energy transition. The partners will target green hydrogen and green ammonia opportunities within shipping, agriculture and industrial applications, by electrifying Yara’s existing ammonia facility in Porsgrunn.





“This is not just a unique decarbonisation project, but a strategic investment that can establish new value chains for green hydrogen and green ammonia. Yara is a world leader in ammonia, with long experience and leading position within global ammonia production, logistics and trade. With Statkraft and Aker Horizons onboard we gain key expertise within renewable electricity, power markets, industrial development and project execution, giving us a unique opportunity to realize the project,” says Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara.