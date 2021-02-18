 

Yara partners with Statkraft and Aker Horizons to establish Europe’s first large-scale green ammonia project in Norway

Oslo, 18 February 2021: Yara International has signed a Letter of Intent with Statkraft, and Aker Horizons, aiming to establish Europe’s first large-scale green ammonia project in Norway, enable the hydrogen economy and accelerate the green energy transition. The partners will target green hydrogen and green ammonia opportunities within shipping, agriculture and industrial applications, by electrifying Yara’s existing ammonia facility in Porsgrunn.

 
“This is not just a unique decarbonisation project, but a strategic investment that can establish new value chains for green hydrogen and green ammonia. Yara is a world leader in ammonia, with long experience and leading position within global ammonia production, logistics and trade. With Statkraft and Aker Horizons onboard we gain key expertise within renewable electricity, power markets, industrial development and project execution, giving us a unique opportunity to realize the project,” says Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara.

The partners plan to electrify and decarbonise Yara’s ammonia plant in Porsgrunn. Building on their combined expertise, the partners aim to fully remove CO2 emissions from ammonia production, thereby producing emission-free fuel for shipping, carbon-free fertilizer and ammonia for industrial applications.

The conversion of Yara’s existing ammonia plant has the potential to become one of the largest climate initiatives in Norway’s industrial history, targeting annual CO2 reductions equivalent to the emissions from more than 300,000 fossil fuel passenger cars. Provided that power is available at the site and the required public co-funding is in place, the project could be realized within 5-7 years.

“Aker has been a driving force for knowledge-based industrial development for 180 years. A partnership with Yara and Statkraft, two fellow Norwegian industrial pioneers, marks the beginning of a new industrial adventure in Norway. The first project in Porsgrunn can be a lighthouse project – providing competitive advantage in a growing global hydrogen economy and building on existing capabilities in the Norwegian supplier industry to create new jobs for the future,” says Øyvind Eriksen, President & CEO of Aker ASA and Chairman of Aker Horizons.

