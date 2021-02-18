 

Dividend Declaration

Dividend Declaration

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc 

18 February 2021

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Interim Dividend on B Shares

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for the year to 31 December 2021, to be paid on 14 May 2021.

The ex-dividend date is 29 April 2021.

The record date for the dividend is 30 April 2021.

On 13 October 2020 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").

In relation to the Offer, investors seeking to benefit from the above dividend should note the following:

  • For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2020/2021 tax year, application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than midday on 19 March 2021 and application forms with payment via electronic transfer must arrive by no later than midday on 30 March 2021, for allotment on or before Thursday 1 April 2021.
  • For those investors seeking investment in the 2021/2022 tax year, application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than 3:00pm on 15 April 2021 and application forms with payment via electronic transfer must arrive by no later than 5:00pm on 26 April 2021, for allotment on or before Wednesday 28 April 2021.

A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/key-documents/

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Davies, Seneca Partners Limited at John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

