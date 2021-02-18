 

GOGL – Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 08:19  |  47   |   |   

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the “Company” or “Golden Ocean”), a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

       Net income of $25.4 million and earnings per share of $0.18 for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with net income of $39.1 million and earnings per share of $0.27 for the third quarter of 2020.
       Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $76.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.
       Signed the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change.
       In December 2020, entered into an agreement to sell the Golden Shea, a Panamax vessel, for $9.6 million to an unrelated third party.
       In January 2021, entered into an agreement to sell the Golden Saguenay, a Panamax vessel, for $8.4 million to an unrelated third party.
       In February 2021, entered into a Heads of Agreement to acquire 18 modern dry bulk vessels for a total consideration of $752 million.
       Reported TCE rates for Capesize and Panamax/Ultramax vessels of $18,214 per day and $12,586 per day, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
       Estimated TCE rates for the first quarter of 2021, inclusive of charter coverage and calculated on a load-to-discharge basis, are:
·approximately $18,200 per day contracted for 66% of the available days for Capesize vessels;
·approximately $13,800 per day contracted for 86% of the available days for Panamax vessels

We expect the spot TCEs for the full first quarter of 2021 to be lower than the TCEs currently contracted, due to the impact of ballast days at the end of the first quarter of 2021 as well as current weaker rates.

      Ulrik Andersen, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The Company continued to deliver a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite volatility in freight rates. Thus far the first quarter in 2021 has been the strongest in recent years, which suggests a tight supply and demand balance in the market and bodes well for the balance of the year.  We expect positive impacts from seasonality as well as a broader rebound in freight demand as the pandemic softens its grip on the global economy. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GOGL – Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the “Company” or “Golden Ocean”), a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Highlights        Net income of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Aqua Metals Invests in LINICO, a Cleantech Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Innovator
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:57 Uhr
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL – Key information relating to repair issue to be carried out by Golden Ocean Group Limited
17.02.21
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
17.02.21
GOGL – Acquisition of 18 dry bulk vessels and contemplated private placement of USD 338 million
11.02.21
GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q4 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
47
Golden-Ocean Schüttgut-Bulker