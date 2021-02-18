 

GeoJunxion NV (ticker GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Releases 2020 Full Year Interim Financial Report (Unaudited) and Trading Update

GeoJunxion grows the 2020 full year topline by 46%, reduces the net loss by 68% YoY and announces the completion of the sale of the AND.COM domain name for gross value of Euro 175.000 in February.
Covid-19 and the related measures taken in the spring and again during the autumn to prevent the spread of the Corona virus, have proven to be a significant challenge for the global economy. The GeoJunxion team and our underlying business have shown strong resilience: revenue increased by 46% during the full 12 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. This is slightly above the lower end of the guidance provided. The solid year over year growth is mainly due to our success in winning and delivering new service projects, supported by the moderate growth of our existing recurring business. The direct impact of the anti-virus measures was felt mostly in the data sales segment, where it has been difficult to connect with key decision makers in the B2B market, thus hampering our ability to win new customers and increase our market share. 

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGY UPDATE
In the 4th quarter, we focused on releasing new products to the market together with the launch of our new brand GeoJunxion. Building on decades of mapping experience , GeoJunxion is now focusing on high value, dynamic content that enrich environmentally conscious applications and safety in everyday life. With GeoJunxion, we are at the crossroads where fundamental, map related content connects with customized, intelligent information and highly focused innovations – in short: where location meets intelligence.

Introducing the GeoJunxion brand in October highlighted the turnaround and the recent success generating new and sustainable revenue. It also conveys and underlines our commitment to high quality location-aware content ready for tomorrow’s 5G and IoT world.

In November and December, we focused on evaluating applications of our high-alert-zone premium content into several verticals such as leisure, automotive or health. Those assessments received a positive feedback, confirming the foundation of our strategy.

In line with that strategy and by joining forces with the GeoHealthApp team, we developed a unique location-based Health-Alert- Zone API. This API provides aggregated global information about COVID-19 pandemic statistics and a unique health exposure evaluation, down to local level. The health risk exposure is compiled using COVID-19 official statistics with expected exposure in up to 50 different types of locations (from shops, bars and restaurants, parks, beaches etc.…), as well as the weather forecast and footfall traffic which varies on a daily basis. This results in a detailed risk assessment for areas as small as 100m2. Our proprietary algorithm estimates local behavior based on this local and dynamic data and then creates a health alert score for each region and area. This information can be either accessed via an API or displayed on a website using the GeoJunxion MapTiler Technology.

