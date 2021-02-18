DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Sales Result Berlin-based asset manager BIT Capital doubles assets under management in only ten weeks to over € 1 billion 18.02.2021 / 08:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- BIT Capital doubles assets under management in only ten weeks to over € 1 billion

- More than € 100 million already allocated to the BIT Global Leaders fund launched in November 2020



Berlin/Hong Kong, Feb. 12, 2021 - The Berlin-based asset manager BIT Capital doubled its assets under management in just ten weeks, surpassing the € 1 billion mark.

BIT Capital's founder and chief investment officer is Jan Beckers, an experienced investor and one of Germany's most renowned and successful tech entrepreneurs. He is also an accomplished and proven industry mind who has made a name for himself through his market knowledge and extensive use of data to manage his funds. Asset managers around the world take his views seriously.

Currently, BIT Capital manages two funds. The BIT Global Internet Leaders R-I (ISIN DE000A2N8127) is one of the most successful equity funds in Europe, with returns of over 170 % in 2020 and over 50 % in 2021. The performance of the fund BIT Global Leaders R-I (ISIN DE000A2QDRW2), launched in November 2020, has been equally impressive.

BIT Capital is currently one of the fastest-growing asset managers in Europe. "We are delighted with the trust our investors have in BIT Capital. The confidence is not only built on the success of our investment strategy but also on our team's efforts to always reach for the extra mile," says Jan Beckers, founder, and chief investment officer of BIT Capital.

"The fact that we have reached the billion-euro threshold so quickly proves that our active investment approach and superior performance has convinced a wide range of investors," says Jan Beckers. "In 2020, we managed to outperform all benchmarks by more than 100 percent. The performance in the first weeks of 2021 acknowledges our belief that BIT Capital will once again please its investors through extraordinary performance. We are looking forward to the comparison with competitors and ETFs."



About BIT Capital

BIT Capital is an asset manager focused on technology companies. In 2020, its equity funds Global Internet Leaders 30 and Global Internet Leaders SICAV were ranked among the top 3 of the best-performing funds in Europe. Founder and Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers has been successfully investing in technology companies and stocks for over 20 years. He is one of the most accomplished digital entrepreneurs and investors in Germany and has been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year in Germany by EY in 2014.

The 18-strong team of industry experts and finance professionals he has built up combines industry-specific fundamental analysis with quantitative valuation models and in-house developed software tools to achieve outstanding performance for his funds. BIT Capital currently manages a total volume of over € 1 billion (as of February 2021).

The company is headquartered in Berlin and operates a research office for the Asian market in Hong Kong. BIT Capital is the asset manager for the BIT Global Internet Leaders 30 and BIT Global Leaders equity funds and the BIT Global Internet Leaders SICAV-FIS fund in Luxembourg, available to professional and semi-professional investors only.

