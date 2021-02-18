Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter

Duesseldorf (ots) - - Transformation in full swing: Continuous focus on growth

delivers first positive results



- Fourth-quarter Group revenues rise to 403m Euro: 7.3 % organic growth in the

core business



- Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA up to 100m Euro; 6.5 % organic growth in the

core business





- Target range for the financial year 2020 reached despite the impact of thepandemic- Dividend proposal: Increase to 1.25 Euro per share- Outlook for the financial year 2021 confirmedGerresheimer AG posted strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and landedinside the target range despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."Business in the fourth quarter was very strong. It was the best quarter in theCompany's history. Despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic,especially in our cosmetics business, we reached our goals for 2020. Thesuccessful acceleration of growth in large parts of our core businessdemonstrates the effectiveness of our measures and makes us very confident aboutour business performance in the next few years. We continued to focus onimplementing our strategic process in 2020. We are transforming our Gerresheimerinto a growth company as innovation leader and solutions provider," said DietmarSiemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are mobilizing the entire Company. We haveset ourselves ambitious goals with our strategy. We aim to accelerate ourrevenue growth in 2021 and achieve high single-digit growth rates in the mediumterm. We let our shareholders share in our success. The Management Board andSupervisory Board are proposing a dividend of 1.25 Euro per share for thefinancial year 2020, the tenth increase in a row."Gerresheimer AG generated revenues of 403m Euro in the fourth quarter,representing organic growth of 7.3% in the core business comprising the Plastics& Devices and Primary Packaging Glass Divisions. The Gerresheimer Groupgenerated revenues of approximately 1,419m Euro in the financial year 2020.Organic growth in the core business totaled 3.8%.The Plastics and Devices Division recorded organic growth of 6.0 % in the fourthquarter. This was attributable in particular to the syringe business as well asthe Medical Plastic Systems business, each of which recorded double-digit growthrates. Alongside the strong syringe business, sales of inhalers, insulin pens,and plastic packaging contributed to the positive development in the financialyear 2020 with an organic growth of 4.7 %.The Primary Packaging Glass Division recorded an organic growth rate of 9.1 % in