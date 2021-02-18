Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 18.02.2021, 09:15 | 60 | 0 |
Duesseldorf (ots) - - Transformation in full swing: Continuous focus on growth
delivers first positive results
- Fourth-quarter Group revenues rise to 403m Euro: 7.3 % organic growth in the
core business
- Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA up to 100m Euro; 6.5 % organic growth in the
core business
delivers first positive results
- Fourth-quarter Group revenues rise to 403m Euro: 7.3 % organic growth in the
core business
- Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA up to 100m Euro; 6.5 % organic growth in the
core business
- Target range for the financial year 2020 reached despite the impact of the
pandemic
- Dividend proposal: Increase to 1.25 Euro per share
- Outlook for the financial year 2021 confirmed
Gerresheimer AG posted strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and landed
inside the target range despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Business in the fourth quarter was very strong. It was the best quarter in the
Company's history. Despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic,
especially in our cosmetics business, we reached our goals for 2020. The
successful acceleration of growth in large parts of our core business
demonstrates the effectiveness of our measures and makes us very confident about
our business performance in the next few years. We continued to focus on
implementing our strategic process in 2020. We are transforming our Gerresheimer
into a growth company as innovation leader and solutions provider," said Dietmar
Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are mobilizing the entire Company. We have
set ourselves ambitious goals with our strategy. We aim to accelerate our
revenue growth in 2021 and achieve high single-digit growth rates in the medium
term. We let our shareholders share in our success. The Management Board and
Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of 1.25 Euro per share for the
financial year 2020, the tenth increase in a row."
Gerresheimer AG generated revenues of 403m Euro in the fourth quarter,
representing organic growth of 7.3% in the core business comprising the Plastics
& Devices and Primary Packaging Glass Divisions. The Gerresheimer Group
generated revenues of approximately 1,419m Euro in the financial year 2020.
Organic growth in the core business totaled 3.8%.
The Plastics and Devices Division recorded organic growth of 6.0 % in the fourth
quarter. This was attributable in particular to the syringe business as well as
the Medical Plastic Systems business, each of which recorded double-digit growth
rates. Alongside the strong syringe business, sales of inhalers, insulin pens,
and plastic packaging contributed to the positive development in the financial
year 2020 with an organic growth of 4.7 %.
The Primary Packaging Glass Division recorded an organic growth rate of 9.1 % in
