Gerresheimer AG extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen's contract by five years
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 18.02.2021, 09:15 | 46 | 0 |
Duesseldorf (ots) - At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of
Gerresheimer AG extended the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen (57) to the end
of October 2026. Dietmar Siemssen has been CEO of Gerresheimer AG since November
2018.
"Dietmar Siemssen has put Gerresheimer on the growth path. His strategy for
sustainable and profitable growth is clearly successful. He is moving the
Company forward at a rapid pace, forging ahead with innovation, excellence,
sustainability as well as customer and employee focus. The Supervisory Board is
confident that Dietmar Siemssen will continue to advance Gerresheimer's
transformation in the same targeted and focused manner," said Dr. Axel Herberg,
Chairman of the Gerresheimer AG Supervisory Board.
"I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in
me. We are now right in the middle of transforming Gerresheimer into a growth
company as an innovation leader and solution provider," said Dietmar Siemssen,
CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Many of the measures we have taken to position our
Company for growth over the past two years are now taking effect. We will
continue to accelerate on this growth path. For my part, I will do my utmost to
manage our Gerresheimer successfully and sustainably in the years ahead for the
benefit of our employees, our shareholders and other stakeholder groups. This is
an exciting time of change for our Company. I look forward to working with the
Management Board team on implementing our ambitious plans."
Contact:
Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
Phone +49 211 6181-250
Telefax +49 211 6181-241
mailto:jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/4841359
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
