Gerresheimer AG extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen's contract by five years

Duesseldorf (ots) - At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of

Gerresheimer AG extended the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen (57) to the end

of October 2026. Dietmar Siemssen has been CEO of Gerresheimer AG since November

2018.



"Dietmar Siemssen has put Gerresheimer on the growth path. His strategy for

sustainable and profitable growth is clearly successful. He is moving the

Company forward at a rapid pace, forging ahead with innovation, excellence,

sustainability as well as customer and employee focus. The Supervisory Board is

confident that Dietmar Siemssen will continue to advance Gerresheimer's

transformation in the same targeted and focused manner," said Dr. Axel Herberg,

Chairman of the Gerresheimer AG Supervisory Board.





Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gerresheimer AG! Werbung Long Long Basispreis 86,92€ Hebel 12,58 Ask 0,67 Zum Produkt Short Short Basispreis 102,72€ Hebel 10,04 Ask 0,88 Zum Produkt Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.