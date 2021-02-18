 

Revenue Opportunities Are Missed When The C-suite Doesn't Pay Attention, Says New Clarivate Report

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 09:00  |  52   |   |   

The proliferation of trademarks and the corresponding increase in infringements present significant challenges and consequences for businesses

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released a new report that highlights global insights into the optimization of trademark value, protection and technology.

The latest research from Clarivate reveals that high numbers of professionals report their organization could not pursue trademark-related business opportunities, such as licensing or moving into global markets and partnerships, because top level management was not engaged. 89% of respondents report that opportunities missed for this reason led their organizations to miss a revenue opportunity (34%) or rights (30%). Others say they were unable to move into new markets or strike lucrative licensing deals. A third (33%) says the absence of the C-suite adversely affected partnerships. 20% of the total respondent say the boardroom is not involved at all in trademark matters.

The consequences of trademark infringement
In 2020, almost nine in ten (89%) brands experienced trademark infringement, showing a steady upward trend from 85% in 2019, 81% in 2018 and 74% in 2017. For those that suffered infringement, consequences were significant and over half (56%) of all respondents stated it led them to having to change a brand name. This rose to 88% in Japan, causing a remarkable increase in expenses. Six out of ten trademark professionals reported that they spent more on dealing with infringement over the past year than in 2019.

The research further shows that trademark infringement frequently includes:

  • Business name (51%)
  • Web domains (49%)
  • Social media (50%)
  • Online marketplaces (27%)
  • Advertising campaigns (36%)

Trademark filings still on the rise
In parallel with the rise in infringement, the number of trademarks filed is increasing with 57% of brands filing more in the last 12 months than they did in 2019 (48%). Image marks and industrial design applications also increased over the last year. Two thirds of respondents (66%) said they experienced an increase in applications for image marks over the last 12 months. This is up significantly from 56% last year and 82% of trademark professionals said they included industrial design filings as part of their overall filing strategy in 2020, compared with 78% in 2019.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revenue Opportunities Are Missed When The C-suite Doesn't Pay Attention, Says New Clarivate Report The proliferation of trademarks and the corresponding increase in infringements present significant challenges and consequences for businesses LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
McLaren unveils all-new, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar - the McLaren Artura
Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
mHealth Market Size Worth $166.2 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 17.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CyberTwice and Contexta360 Sign a Strategic Technology Partnership That Delivers Enterprise-Grade ...
Start-up platform, Hozpitality.com, sparks in growth in Canada and US despite COVID's impact on the ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare ...
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Stora Enso Oyj
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Clarivate Report Highlights Importance of Evolution in Data Categorization to Promote Responsible Research Metrics
27.01.21
Security the Biggest Challenge in Domain Management as 2020 Recorded Rise in Domain-Related Cyber Attacks, Says New Clarivate Report
20.01.21
Clarivate Plc to Change NYSE Ticker Symbol to "CLVT" on February 1, 2021
20.01.21
Clarivate Enhances Cortellis CMC Intelligence Platform with Addition of Comprehensive Biologics Content