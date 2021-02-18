 

Oslo, Norway, 18 February 2021 - PCI Biotech’s (OSE: PCIB) fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2020 interim report will be released on 24 February 2021 at 07.00 CET. The interim report and presentation will be made available on www.newsweb.no and on the company's webpage, www.pcibiotech.com.

A results presentation (in English) will be held through a live webcast at 08.30 CET the same day. The webcast can be accessed through www.pcibiotech.com. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. It will be possible to post written questions through the webcast console or through a teleconference facilitated for investors intending to ask questions verbally during the Q&A session.

For further information, please contact:
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO
Email: rs@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 9400 5757

About PCI Biotech         
PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com                       
Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo                

Forward-looking statements    
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




