The global T-cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028. The milestone approvals of Kymriah and Yescarta along with the recent approval of Tecartus have bolstered the exponential revenue growth in the market.