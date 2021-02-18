T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 20.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global T-cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028. The milestone approvals of Kymriah and Yescarta along with the recent approval of Tecartus have bolstered the exponential revenue growth in the market.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Research modality accounted for the largest revenue share with the growing pipeline of products entering clinical and pre-clinical phases
- The commercial base is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing regulatory approvals for commercial products across various countries as well as a rise in the number of medical centers implementing these therapies
- The geographical expansion of Kymriah and Yescarta in Europe and the Asia Pacific has encouraged the investors to support the development in this space
- CAR-T therapies contributed to the largest revenue share owing to the high investment flow in this therapy type
- The high number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapies further supports the dominance of the segment in the global space
- The presence of approved products such as Kymriah, Yescarta, and Tecartus for the treatment of hematological malignancies has resulted in anticipated segment growth
- The development of therapy for solid tumors has created lucrative opportunities for players to capture untapped avenues
- COVID-19 pandemic has opened new research opportunities for market players to invest in T-cell space for viral infections
- The scientific community is actively engaged in evaluating the T-cell therapy potential in COVID-19 patients thus supplementing the market growth
- North America dominated in 2020 global market owing to the exponential rise in clinical trials pertaining to T-cell therapies
- A strong commercial base in the U.S. further contributed to the dominance of the region in the market
- The shifting focus of U.S.-based companies from conventional drug development to t-cell therapies also drives regional growth
- Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR with emerging markets such as China at the forefront
- China tops the list of registered clinical trials for CAR-T surpassing the U.S. More than 300 clinical trials are ongoing in China
- Key companies are undertaking various strategic initiatives to maintain their market position
- For instance, Bayer collaborated with Atara Biotherapeutics in December 2020 for the development of mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies to treat solid tumors
Read 200 page research report with ToC on "T-cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality, By Therapy (CAR T-cell, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes), By Indication (Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/t-cell-therapy-market
