 

Qualitest furthers automation QA capability and significantly increases Indian testing capacity by acquiring QA InfoTech

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 10:00  |  27   |   |   

Buying QA Infotech substantially enhances Qualitest's automation capabilities and global rightshoring Quality Assurance offerings

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest pure-play software testing and quality assurance company, announced today the acquisition of QA InfoTech, one of the most reputed independent Quality Assurance companies in India. At closing, the deal will expand Qualitest's existing robust automation testing capabilities, while almost tripling capacity for its proven offshore delivery customer service model.

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering and testing solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with software releases. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise testing needs of technology platforms in the technology, financial services, retail, telecom, healthcare, insurance, aerospace, media and utilities industries.

Founded in 2003, QA InfoTech brings in 17 years of robust experience in delivering innovative and efficient software testing solutions in the spaces of test automation, performance, security, accessibility, localization and globalization. It is one of the largest independent offshore testing providers and has long standing relationship with marquee clients, especially in the eLearning, publishing, healthcare, travel and retail verticals. It has two QA Centers of Excellence globally; one located in the Indian IT hub of Noida, India and another in Detroit, Michigan, US.

Qualitest and QA Infotech's combined global footprint will enable the group to better serve its customers by providing expanded delivery capacity and best-in-class testing solutions. This alignment will also enable the co-development of advanced testing solutions with unique focus on automation in a digital environment. The acquisition adds approximately 1,000 highly skilled testing professionals to Qualitest.

Norm Merritt, Qualitest CEO, said: "QA InfoTech shares a vision with Qualitest to help our clients significantly increase their speed to market through automation. The QA InfoTech team's automation expertise will augment our existing offerings to increase our clients' deployment velocity, whilst increasing our testing accuracy. Together, we can collectively leverage our core competencies to deliver the most innovative, practical and flexible automation solutions available."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qualitest furthers automation QA capability and significantly increases Indian testing capacity by acquiring QA InfoTech Buying QA Infotech substantially enhances Qualitest's automation capabilities and global rightshoring Quality Assurance offerings LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Qualitest, the world's largest pure-play software testing and quality assurance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
McLaren unveils all-new, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar - the McLaren Artura
Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare ...
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
EpiVax Announces Participation in International Consortium for Development of Next-Generation ...
CyberTwice and Contexta360 Sign a Strategic Technology Partnership That Delivers Enterprise-Grade ...
Start-up platform, Hozpitality.com, sparks in growth in Canada and US despite COVID's impact on the ...
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Stora Enso Oyj
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods