Qualitest furthers automation QA capability and significantly increases Indian testing capacity by acquiring QA InfoTech

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest pure-play software testing and quality assurance company, announced today the acquisition of QA InfoTech, one of the most reputed independent Quality Assurance companies in India. At closing, the deal will expand Qualitest's existing robust automation testing capabilities, while almost tripling capacity for its proven offshore delivery customer service model.

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering and testing solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with software releases. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise testing needs of technology platforms in the technology, financial services, retail, telecom, healthcare, insurance, aerospace, media and utilities industries.

Founded in 2003, QA InfoTech brings in 17 years of robust experience in delivering innovative and efficient software testing solutions in the spaces of test automation, performance, security, accessibility, localization and globalization. It is one of the largest independent offshore testing providers and has long standing relationship with marquee clients, especially in the eLearning, publishing, healthcare, travel and retail verticals. It has two QA Centers of Excellence globally; one located in the Indian IT hub of Noida, India and another in Detroit, Michigan, US.

Qualitest and QA Infotech's combined global footprint will enable the group to better serve its customers by providing expanded delivery capacity and best-in-class testing solutions. This alignment will also enable the co-development of advanced testing solutions with unique focus on automation in a digital environment. The acquisition adds approximately 1,000 highly skilled testing professionals to Qualitest.

Norm Merritt, Qualitest CEO, said: "QA InfoTech shares a vision with Qualitest to help our clients significantly increase their speed to market through automation. The QA InfoTech team's automation expertise will augment our existing offerings to increase our clients' deployment velocity, whilst increasing our testing accuracy. Together, we can collectively leverage our core competencies to deliver the most innovative, practical and flexible automation solutions available."