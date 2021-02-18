 

CGM signs new agreement to use FairCom DB

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 10:02  |  28   |   |   

Multimodel database allows HelloDoc eHealth solution to have optimal performance

MILAN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global database technology provider FairCom announced today a new agreement with eHealth software market leader Imagine Editions, which is a member of CompuGroup Medical (CGM). The new deal ushers in a significant update of Imagine Editions popular eHealth solution HelloDoc through the power of FairCom DB.

Among the reasons that Imagine Editions selected FairCom DB is that it allows HelloDoc developers to fine tune the embedded database in order to get optimal performance. In addition to the benefits of speed, reliability and developer control, a database administrator is not required to maintain operations with FairCom DB, which is a benefit to HelloDoc customers by lowering the total cost of ownership. HelloDoc is used by more than 20,000 general practitioners and specialists working in private practices, clinics and multidisciplinary health centers. The eHealth solution is also being heavily utilized during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in a complex and vital industry. Our objective is to create solutions to meet all the demands placed on healthcare operations in the most efficient, secure and optimal fashion.  That is everything from organizational, medical, economical, legal, contractual and regulatory issues," said Harry Malka, Directeur Général of HelloDoc. "To achieve that we have to rely on a robust, mature and fast transactional database engine. For us, FairCom DB was the clear way to go."

HelloDoc users will appreciate in particular the power of SQL that FairCom DB delivers. "This latest version of HelloDoc is a major step forward in the evolution of the medical software package. The power of SQL underlying HelloDoc, thanks to FairCom DB, means the data in the system can now be transformed into the information users need, fast. Less time searching and waiting for information results in efficiency gains and ultimately savings for our customers, not to mention healthier, happier patients," Malka said.

With this agreement, FairCom has strengthened its position as a provider of reliable database technology for the healthcare industry. FairCom technology is embedded in real-time perimetry systems, medical and dental office systems, and laboratory information systems.

"This new zenith we reach together in our relationship is a testament to the reliability of FairCom DB's performance and its ease of use, as well as the efforts of both companies' engineering teams. Our professional services team was able to work directly onsite with the HelloDoc team to ensure they knew how to tackle every criterion in their roadmap and meet target deadlines with success. No other database company has engineering and support teams who work as intimately and hand-in-hand with developers like we do," said Alysha Brown, FairCom's chief officer of operations. "We also take pride in the fact FairCom technology has an important role in HelloDoc, a system that is a key player in the French eHealth market."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGM signs new agreement to use FairCom DB Multimodel database allows HelloDoc eHealth solution to have optimal performance MILAN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Global database technology provider FairCom announced today a new agreement with eHealth software market leader Imagine Editions, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
McLaren unveils all-new, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar - the McLaren Artura
Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare ...
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
EpiVax Announces Participation in International Consortium for Development of Next-Generation ...
CyberTwice and Contexta360 Sign a Strategic Technology Partnership That Delivers Enterprise-Grade ...
Start-up platform, Hozpitality.com, sparks in growth in Canada and US despite COVID's impact on the ...
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Stora Enso Oyj
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods