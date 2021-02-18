CGM signs new agreement to use FairCom DB

MILAN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global database technology provider FairCom announced today a new agreement with eHealth software market leader Imagine Editions, which is a member of CompuGroup Medical (CGM). The new deal ushers in a significant update of Imagine Editions popular eHealth solution HelloDoc through the power of FairCom DB.

Among the reasons that Imagine Editions selected FairCom DB is that it allows HelloDoc developers to fine tune the embedded database in order to get optimal performance. In addition to the benefits of speed, reliability and developer control, a database administrator is not required to maintain operations with FairCom DB, which is a benefit to HelloDoc customers by lowering the total cost of ownership. HelloDoc is used by more than 20,000 general practitioners and specialists working in private practices, clinics and multidisciplinary health centers. The eHealth solution is also being heavily utilized during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in a complex and vital industry. Our objective is to create solutions to meet all the demands placed on healthcare operations in the most efficient, secure and optimal fashion. That is everything from organizational, medical, economical, legal, contractual and regulatory issues," said Harry Malka, Directeur Général of HelloDoc. "To achieve that we have to rely on a robust, mature and fast transactional database engine. For us, FairCom DB was the clear way to go."

HelloDoc users will appreciate in particular the power of SQL that FairCom DB delivers. "This latest version of HelloDoc is a major step forward in the evolution of the medical software package. The power of SQL underlying HelloDoc, thanks to FairCom DB, means the data in the system can now be transformed into the information users need, fast. Less time searching and waiting for information results in efficiency gains and ultimately savings for our customers, not to mention healthier, happier patients," Malka said.

With this agreement, FairCom has strengthened its position as a provider of reliable database technology for the healthcare industry. FairCom technology is embedded in real-time perimetry systems, medical and dental office systems, and laboratory information systems.

"This new zenith we reach together in our relationship is a testament to the reliability of FairCom DB's performance and its ease of use, as well as the efforts of both companies' engineering teams. Our professional services team was able to work directly onsite with the HelloDoc team to ensure they knew how to tackle every criterion in their roadmap and meet target deadlines with success. No other database company has engineering and support teams who work as intimately and hand-in-hand with developers like we do," said Alysha Brown, FairCom's chief officer of operations. "We also take pride in the fact FairCom technology has an important role in HelloDoc, a system that is a key player in the French eHealth market."